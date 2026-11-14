Ramayana shatters overseas box office record, beats Baahubali 2, Pathaan, Jawan and Dhurandhar 2 to reach milestone

Ramayana: Part 1 crossed $40 million at the overseas box office in 9 days, according to Sacnilk. The Nitesh Tiwari film earned an estimated ₹378.50 crore overseas in its first 9 days. Hitting $40 million on Friday made it the fastest Indian film to reach that mark. Friday was its 9th day in cinemas. The film, produced by Namit Malhotra, was approaching the milestone as its second weekend began.

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Only four Indian films have crossed $40 million overseas during their initial runs. They are Baahubali 2, Pathaan, Jawan and Dhurandhar 2. Pathaan took two weeks to reach the mark. Jawan and Dhurandhar 2 reached it during their third weekend. Baahubali 2 took 19 days to reach the milestone.

In terms of overseas box-office collection, Sacnilk lists Baahubali 2 at ₹371.16 crore overseas and Pathaan at ₹397.50 crore. Jawan earned ₹400 crore overseas while Dhurandhar 2 grossed ₹438 crore.

The comparison excludes later releases in markets such as China and Japan. Later East Asian releases boosted the overseas totals of Dangal, Secret Superstar and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. RRR’s reported overseas total includes its later run in Japan.

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Ramayana overseas collection: North America leads The United States and Canada are Ramayana’s biggest overseas markets. Together, they brought in nearly half of its international earnings. Sacnilk cited Venky Box Office for the film’s seven-day North American gross of $17.49 million.

Dhurandhar 2 earned $17.32 million over the same period, including paid previews. Ramayana’s seven-day figure put it roughly 1% ahead of Dhurandhar 2 in North America.

Also Read | Ramayana takes just 9 days to beat lifetime earnings of Kalki 2898 AD, Pathaan

Ramayana also set a first Monday record for an Indian film in North America. Within a week, it passed Jawan and Pushpa 2’s lifetime totals there. It also went past the lifetime North American collections of RRR and Animal.

Ramayana was the first Indian film to lead the UK and Ireland weekend chart. In the UK, it grossed about £2.90 million by Wednesday, its 7th day. Dhurandhar 2 earned around £2.75 million in 8 days. The British comparison excluded Thursday’s business for Ramayana.

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Also Read | Why Ramayana movie cannot beat Dhurandhar 2 yet?

Thailand and Nepal add to the overseas total Thailand contributed an estimated $850,000 in 7 days. Singapore brought in about $550,000, and Vietnam added another $350,000. In Nepal, Ramayana earned around ₹8 crore in 8 days.

The film opened in Indonesia on November 11 with more than 1,000 shows. That was more than either Pathaan or Jawan had at launch in Indonesia.

Ranbir Kapoor's movie grossed ₹86 lakh on its opening day there. Indonesia’s opening day gross was about $92,000. Sony Pictures plans further releases in Latin America and parts of Europe.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



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Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.