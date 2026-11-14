Ramayana takes just 9 days to beat lifetime earnings of Kalki 2898 AD, Pathaan | Box office collection worldwide Day 9

Ramayana: Part 1 collected ₹47.85 crore net in India on its ninth day, Friday, November 13. The film earlier earned ₹53.50 crore on Thursday, according to box office tracker Sacnilk. That marks a 10.6% drop in daily collections across all five languages. Despite the dip in India, its worldwide gross reached ₹1,110.70 crore after Day 9.

The film earned ₹57.15 crore gross in India on Friday and ₹25 crore overseas. Its total India gross now stands at ₹732.20 crore. The overseas gross has reached ₹378.50 crore, about 34% of the worldwide total. According to Sacnilk, the overseas figures are rough estimates and may change.

Hindi brought in ₹36.25 crore net on Day 9. That was 75.8% of Friday’s India total. The Hindi version played across 18,377 shows and recorded 29.9% occupancy. Malayalam came second with a net of ₹3.25 crore from 1,070 shows. At 60.1%, it had the highest occupancy among the five versions.

Kannada earned ₹3 crore from 850 shows and recorded a 35.7% occupancy rate. Tamil collected ₹2.75 crore from 1,164 shows, with occupancy at 40.7%.

Telugu earned ₹2.60 crore from 1,532 shows, with occupancy at 30%. Across all languages, Sacnilk’s Day 9 summary lists 22,993 shows and 32.1% occupancy.

In India, Ramayana has earned ₹612.45 crore in net revenue so far. It collected ₹564.60 crore net in its first week, which lasted eight days due to its Thursday release. The film earned ₹64.85 crore net on its release day. Its biggest day came on Monday, when it collected ₹107.50 crore net.

Collections eased to ₹94.10 crore on Tuesday and ₹70.65 crore on Wednesday. Thursday’s collection fell 24.3% from Wednesday before Friday brought a smaller drop. The Day 9 collection was also slightly below the ₹48.05 crore earned last Friday. The difference between the two Fridays was ₹20 lakh.

Ramayana beats Kalki, Pathaan Ramayana now ranks 9th on the all-time list of Indian films in the ₹1,000 crore club. Ranbir Kapoor’s movie sits above Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan ( ₹1,055 crore) and Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD at ₹1,042.25 crore. It is ₹55.70 crore ahead of Pathaan's worldwide total.

What is interesting is that Kalki and Pathaan took 7-10 weeks to earn their lifetime theatrical collections. Ramayana beat those figures in just 9 days.

Jawan is 8th on the list with a worldwide gross of ₹1,160 crore. That puts Ramayana ₹49.30 crore behind Jawan at the end of Day 9. KGF Chapter 2 stands at 7th with ₹1,215 crore, and RRR is 6th with ₹1,230 crore.