Ramayana takes just 9 days to beat lifetime earnings of Kalki 2898 AD, Pathaan | Box office collection worldwide Day 9

Ramayana: Part 1 collected ₹47.85 crore net in India on its ninth day, Friday, November 13. The film earlier earned ₹53.50 crore on Thursday, according to box office tracker Sacnilk. That marks a 10.6% drop in daily collections across all five languages. Despite the dip in India, its worldwide gross reached ₹1,110.70 crore after Day 9.

Advertisement

The film earned ₹57.15 crore gross in India on Friday and ₹25 crore overseas. Its total India gross now stands at ₹732.20 crore. The overseas gross has reached ₹378.50 crore, about 34% of the worldwide total. According to Sacnilk, the overseas figures are rough estimates and may change.

Hindi brought in ₹36.25 crore net on Day 9. That was 75.8% of Friday’s India total. The Hindi version played across 18,377 shows and recorded 29.9% occupancy. Malayalam came second with a net of ₹3.25 crore from 1,070 shows. At 60.1%, it had the highest occupancy among the five versions.

Kannada earned ₹3 crore from 850 shows and recorded a 35.7% occupancy rate. Tamil collected ₹2.75 crore from 1,164 shows, with occupancy at 40.7%.

Advertisement

Telugu earned ₹2.60 crore from 1,532 shows, with occupancy at 30%. Across all languages, Sacnilk’s Day 9 summary lists 22,993 shows and 32.1% occupancy.

In India, Ramayana has earned ₹612.45 crore in net revenue so far. It collected ₹564.60 crore net in its first week, which lasted eight days due to its Thursday release. The film earned ₹64.85 crore net on its release day. Its biggest day came on Monday, when it collected ₹107.50 crore net.

Collections eased to ₹94.10 crore on Tuesday and ₹70.65 crore on Wednesday. Thursday’s collection fell 24.3% from Wednesday before Friday brought a smaller drop. The Day 9 collection was also slightly below the ₹48.05 crore earned last Friday. The difference between the two Fridays was ₹20 lakh.

Advertisement

Ramayana beats Kalki, Pathaan Ramayana now ranks 9th on the all-time list of Indian films in the ₹1,000 crore club. Ranbir Kapoor’s movie sits above Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan ( ₹1,055 crore) and Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD at ₹1,042.25 crore. It is ₹55.70 crore ahead of Pathaan's worldwide total.

What is interesting is that Kalki and Pathaan took 7-10 weeks to earn their lifetime theatrical collections. Ramayana beat those figures in just 9 days.

Jawan is 8th on the list with a worldwide gross of ₹1,160 crore. That puts Ramayana ₹49.30 crore behind Jawan at the end of Day 9. KGF Chapter 2 stands at 7th with ₹1,215 crore, and RRR is 6th with ₹1,230 crore.

Advertisement

Aamir Khan's Dangal leads the list at ₹2,070.30 crore worldwide. Dhurandhar 2 took second place worldwide with ₹1,813.39 crore. Baahubali 2 ranked 3rd with a worldwide gross of ₹1,788.06 crore. The list includes 11 films in all.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.