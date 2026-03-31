Ramayana teaser: Netizens call Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash's film ‘India’s Lord of the Rings’

The much-awaited film of Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana, is here with its first glimpse. Recently, the team, including lead actor Ranbir Kapoor, held an exclusive screening in Los Angeles, leaving fans impressed with its grand visuals. Those who attended the event took to social media and hailed the film, also starring Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol.

Ramayana teaser unveiled Ramayana teaser will be official unveiled worldwide, including India on 2 April. Ahead of the event, Ranbir Kapoor, director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra attended a special screening in the US.

Fans praised Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama. Yash also briefly appeared as Ravana.

A user took to X, formerly Twitter and wrote, “2 seconds of Ranbir Kapoor as Bhagwan Ram and the theatre reaction was epic.”

“Really looking forward to this one. #Ramayana,” added another.

Someone wrote on Instagram, “I had the honor of watching a preview of the trailer for Ramayana—releasing April 2, 2026—in Burbank, and I’m still feeling it. What Namit Malhotra is creating, with Nitesh Tiwari bringing this epic to life, is nothing short of breathtaking. The scale, the vision, the energy… all of it felt powerful.

"Can’t wait to experience Part 1 this Diwali 2026. It was also a privilege to witness how humble and grounded Namit Malhotra, Nitesh Tiwari and Ranbir Kapoor were during the Q&A. You can tell RK has truly immersed himself in the story, understanding its depth and meaning.”

The user also pointed out, “There was one moment that truly stayed with me—when Ram is sitting in a boat, his name is called, and he slowly turns. For someone who rarely gets emotional... that moment hit deep. It felt like home. The sound, the frequency, the emotion in that single word-it resonated in a way I can't fully explain. Tears fell down my cheek-whether from joy or a sense of belonging, I just felt it. Can't wait to experience Part 1 this Diwali 2026.”

Writer, filmmaker Chris Gore said about Ramayana, “It's amazing. It's like India’s Lord of the Rings.”

A different user added, “It's going to be epic.”

Ranbir Kapoor on playing Lord Rama At the event, Ranbir Kapoor, Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra also participated in a Q&A session and opened up about their film, its characters, and more. In a video from the session on social media, Kapoor is seen talking about essaying the role of Lord Rama.

He said, “Lord Rama has been the conscience keeper of billions of people around the globe for centuries and long after. He will continue being so long after we have gone.

“He enlightens us about the human spirit in terms of adversities. He stands for compassion, for courage, for righteousness and forgiveness. He is called Maryada Purushottam, which stands for an ideal man," he added.

Last year, a 3-minute video of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana was unveiled. The film also stars Ravi Dubey. The music of the film is helmed by legendary composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.