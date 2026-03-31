Ramayana teaser: Netizens call Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash's film ‘India’s Lord of the Rings’

The much-awaited film of Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana, is here with its first glimpse. Recently, the team, including lead actor Ranbir Kapoor, held an exclusive screening in Los Angeles, leaving fans impressed with its grand visuals. Those who attended the event took to social media and hailed the film, also starring Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol.
Ramayana teaser will be official unveiled worldwide, including India on 2 April. Ahead of the event, Ranbir Kapoor, director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra attended a special screening in the US.
Fans praised Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama. Yash also briefly appeared as Ravana.
A user took to X, formerly Twitter and wrote, “2 seconds of Ranbir Kapoor as Bhagwan Ram and the theatre reaction was epic.”
“Really looking forward to this one. #Ramayana,” added another.
Someone wrote on Instagram, “I had the honor of watching a preview of the trailer for Ramayana—releasing April 2, 2026—in Burbank, and I’m still feeling it. What Namit Malhotra is creating, with Nitesh Tiwari bringing this epic to life, is nothing short of breathtaking. The scale, the vision, the energy… all of it felt powerful.
"Can’t wait to experience Part 1 this Diwali 2026. It was also a privilege to witness how humble and grounded Namit Malhotra, Nitesh Tiwari and Ranbir Kapoor were during the Q&A. You can tell RK has truly immersed himself in the story, understanding its depth and meaning.”
The user also pointed out, “There was one moment that truly stayed with me—when Ram is sitting in a boat, his name is called, and he slowly turns. For someone who rarely gets emotional... that moment hit deep. It felt like home. The sound, the frequency, the emotion in that single word-it resonated in a way I can't fully explain. Tears fell down my cheek-whether from joy or a sense of belonging, I just felt it. Can't wait to experience Part 1 this Diwali 2026.”
Writer, filmmaker Chris Gore said about Ramayana, “It's amazing. It's like India’s Lord of the Rings.”
A different user added, “It's going to be epic.”
At the event, Ranbir Kapoor, Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra also participated in a Q&A session and opened up about their film, its characters, and more. In a video from the session on social media, Kapoor is seen talking about essaying the role of Lord Rama.
He said, “Lord Rama has been the conscience keeper of billions of people around the globe for centuries and long after. He will continue being so long after we have gone.
“He enlightens us about the human spirit in terms of adversities. He stands for compassion, for courage, for righteousness and forgiveness. He is called Maryada Purushottam, which stands for an ideal man," he added.
Last year, a 3-minute video of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana was unveiled. The film also stars Ravi Dubey. The music of the film is helmed by legendary composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.
Ramayana is a two-part film. While Part 1 will release worldwide in October 2026, Ramayana Part 2 will hit theatres in 2027.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.