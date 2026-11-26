India's most expensive movie, Ramayana Part One, reported to be built on ₹2,000 crore by Namit Malhotra, is inching close to another major milestone at the overseas box office. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial film is reportedly on track to become the first Indian film to cross ₹277 crore or $30 million mark in North America. After overtaking Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge and becoming the highest-grossing Indian film in the US and Canada, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer is now eyeing the $30 million mark in the region.
According to Sacnilk, Ramayana had collected approximately $29.20 million (around ₹269 crore) in North America by Wednesday, November 25. This means the film needs about $800,000 to meet the $30 million target or ₹277 crore.
Notably, Ramayana is already ahead of Dhurandhar 2, which wrapped up its box office run in North American at $28.64 million. Similarly, the film also surpassed Prabhas' Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which once held the top spot with a $20.78 million box office collection in North America.
Thanksgiving is one of the major holidays in the US. It is predicted to provide Ramayana another boost as it enters its fourth weekend in theatres.
Thanksgiving falls on Thursday, November 26 in the US. It provides Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash-starrer an extended four-day holiday window to keep bringing the audience to the theatres.
Trade projections by the tracker report suggest that Ramayana could earn decently around $600,000 or ₹5.55 crore on Thanksgiving alone. The extended holiday weekend is expected to add another $2 million ( ₹18.49 crore) or more, potentially pushing the film's total North American earnings beyond the ₹277 crore mark.
Based on these estimates, Ramayana is said to cross the ₹277 crore milestone by Friday, if it maintains its pace. Its performance during the holiday season will determine the fate of the film as new releases are lining up in theatres.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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