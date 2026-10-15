Ramayana Trailer deep dive: Story, characters, visuals, key details and what to expect from the epic

The latest trailer for Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has brought the conflict between Rama and Ravana back into focus, giving audiences another glimpse of the scale and ambition behind director Nitesh Tiwari’s adaptation of the Indian epic.

Ramayana trailer: Story, characters, visuals and key details Released on 15 October 2026, the new international trailer arrives as the makers step up their promotional campaign ahead of the film’s theatrical debut.

The footage places particular emphasis on Yash’s Ravana and Ranbir Kapoor’s Rama, presenting their confrontation as the defining struggle of the story.

A narration introduces a world in which an evil force rises amid the age of gods and men, before Ravana declares his ambition to make everyone bow before him.

What the new trailer reveals One of the most notable elements is the way the film introduces Rama. The international trailer describes him as “not a God, but a man”, framing the character through his humanity and his role as a source of hope against Ravana’s growing power.

The approach places duty, courage and moral choices at the centre of Rama’s journey. It also offers a different emphasis for international audiences encountering the story, although the trailer alone does not establish how the film will develop this interpretation.

Yash’s Ravana, meanwhile, emerges as a formidable adversary. His declaration that every head will bow to him reinforces his desire for dominance, setting up a clash that extends beyond a conventional battle between two warriors.

The new footage builds on the first trailer, released in July, which introduced the film’s principal characters and expansive mythological world.

Characters and performances Ranbir Kapoor plays Rama, while Sai Pallavi portrays Sita. Ravie Dubey appears as Lakshman, Rama’s brother, and Yash takes on the role of Ravana, the king of Lanka.

The supporting cast includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Arun Govil as King Dasharatha and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi. Kunal Kapoor also features as Lord Indra, with the latest television promotional footage offering a glimpse of the character confronting Ravana.

The central story follows Rama’s journey through exile, the abduction of Sita and the conflict that eventually brings him into battle with Ravana. These events form the narrative foundation of the two-part adaptation.

Visual scale and music The production is backed by Prime Focus Studios, in association with DNEG and Monster Mind Creations. DNEG’s visual-effects work is central to the film’s ambition to recreate its mythological settings, supernatural encounters and large-scale battles for cinema audiences.

The music brings together Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman, while the film is being prepared for IMAX presentation. These elements point to a production designed to combine the familiar story with an expansive cinematic treatment.

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is scheduled to release worldwide on 5 November, 2026, with its first instalment setting up the larger saga. The second part is planned for Diwali 2027.