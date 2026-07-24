Ramayana trailer launch postponed as Ranbir Kapoor and Yash reach San Diego Comic Con

The trailer of Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited epic, Ramayana, will take some more time, as announced by the makers. The trailer launch of Ramayana was set to take place on Friday morning, coinciding with the film team's panel scheduled at the San Diego Comic Con. Right before the event, producer Namit Malhotra shared that the trailer release of Ramayana is now planned for a "later date."

Ramayana trailer launch postponed On Friday morning, Namit Malhotra took to Instagram and announced that the trailer release has been pushed to a later date.

He shared that Ramayana has added Sony Pictures Entertainment for international distribution.

“Today is a very special moment for our "Ramayana", my dream of taking Ramayana to the world is now a reality with our partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment. In light of the above we will be launching our trailer now globally at a later date,” Malhotra wrote.

Why was Ramayana trailer release pushed? According to the producer, the international distribution deal with a major Hollywood brand like Sony will help the film to premiere worldwide just like big global releases.

“In over 100 years of Indian cinema this will become a moment of great pride where Ramayana will be shown to the entire world like any major global Hollywood film. This is special as it opens the door for people of the world to discover the richness of our culture and our stories with renewed pride and enthusiasm,” Malhotra added.

He further thanked fans for their support. “I thank all the fans and the believers of Ramayana to help make this happen. The youth of our country are our future, let's all do the best we can to protect our future," the official announcement concluded.

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About Ramayana Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part epic with the first part releasing in theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2026. The second part of Ramayana will release in 2027.

The multi-starrer film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.

Apart from the lead actors, Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi and Kunal Kapoor are a part of the film's large ensemble cast.

Meanwhile, the Ramayana team appeared for a panel at the San Diego Comic Con on Thursday. Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Yash joined director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra to talk about their film.