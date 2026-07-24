Ramayana trailer launch postponed as Ranbir Kapoor and Yash reach San Diego Comic Con

The trailer of Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited epic, Ramayana, will take some more time, as announced by the makers. The trailer launch of Ramayana was set to take place on Friday morning, coinciding with the film team's panel scheduled at the San Diego Comic Con. Right before the event, producer Namit Malhotra shared that the trailer release of Ramayana is now planned for a "later date."

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Ramayana trailer launch postponed On Friday morning, Namit Malhotra took to Instagram and announced that the trailer release has been pushed to a later date.

He shared that Ramayana has added Sony Pictures Entertainment for international distribution.

“Today is a very special moment for our "Ramayana", my dream of taking Ramayana to the world is now a reality with our partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment. In light of the above we will be launching our trailer now globally at a later date,” Malhotra wrote.

Why was Ramayana trailer release pushed? According to the producer, the international distribution deal with a major Hollywood brand like Sony will help the film to premiere worldwide just like big global releases.

“In over 100 years of Indian cinema this will become a moment of great pride where Ramayana will be shown to the entire world like any major global Hollywood film. This is special as it opens the door for people of the world to discover the richness of our culture and our stories with renewed pride and enthusiasm,” Malhotra added.

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He further thanked fans for their support. “I thank all the fans and the believers of Ramayana to help make this happen. The youth of our country are our future, let's all do the best we can to protect our future," the official announcement concluded.

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About Ramayana Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part epic with the first part releasing in theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2026. The second part of Ramayana will release in 2027.

The multi-starrer film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.

Apart from the lead actors, Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi and Kunal Kapoor are a part of the film's large ensemble cast.

Meanwhile, the Ramayana team appeared for a panel at the San Diego Comic Con on Thursday. Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Yash joined director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra to talk about their film.

Previously, the film team had unveiled its trailer to select media and fans at a grand event in Delhi, which took place last week. It was revealed that the Ramayana trailer is almost four-minute long.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.