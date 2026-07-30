Ramayana trailer out: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash lock horns as Rama and Ravana, netizens wonder ‘where is Hanuman?’

Ramayana trailer out: The trailer of the highly-anticipated release of the year, Ramayana is here. On Thursday morning, the trailer, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, was dropped at ‘Brahma Muhurat’, 4:15 am in India. Teasing an epic battle between the ‘Maryada Purshottam’ Rama and the ‘Lord of Three Worlds’ Ravana, the clip introduces all prime characters. However, it is Sunny Deol as Hanuman who remains missing from the clip.

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Ramayana trailer release In the over four-minute-long trailer, Yash's Ravana is shown ruling over people of the three worlds. The trailer traces the journey of the great warrior Rama, played by Ranbir Kapoor, from his swayamvar with Sita (Sai Pallavi) to his 14-year exile, imposed by Kaikeyi, portrayed by Lara Dutta. Ravie Dubey plays Rama's younger brother, Lakshmana.

Rakul Preet Singh joins the cast as Surpanakha. After Ravana abducts Sita in an act of revenge, Rama vows to slay him in front of the teen lok (three worlds). The trailer also features several CGI-heavy mythical creatures and large-scale battle sequences. However, Sunny Deol, who plays Hanuman, does not appear in the clip.

Watch trailer:

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Sharing the trailer producer Namit Malhotra wrote on X, “The Ramayana Trailer. This is where the EPIC BEGINS. Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana.”

Reacting to the trailer, fans shared their excitement for the film. Among them, a user wrote in the comment section, “This doesn't feel like just another film, it feels like an event that Indian cinema will remember for decades. Goosebumps! The scale, visuals, music, and emotion are absolutely breathtaking. Proud to see Indian mythology presented on such a grand global stage. If the trailer is this powerful, imagine the experience on the big screen. Surely......This is going to be historic.”

Another commented, “Just watched the trailer for Ramayana & I must say it's epic. I've read the Valmiki Ramayana & can't wait to see some of its scenes when the movie releases. And Ravana's aura in the trailer is incredible. Glad to see someone is actually putting so much effort into his character.”

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One more said, “Namit Malhotra ji, you should have shown at least a glimpse of Lord Hanuman in the trailer. Where there is Shri Ram, there is Hanuman ji! But the entire trailer is filled with Ravan, Ravan and Ravan—even Kumbhkaran gets a glimpse! Hoping Hanuman ji makes a powerful entry.”

Someone else added, “Where is Hanuman?”

Yet another posted on the micro-blogging site, “Enjoyed the trailer. Ranbir & Yash looked great, Sai Pallavi was the standout for me absolutely beautiful and she nailed her dialogue delivery too. My only nitpick is the creature CGI. I just want it to feel more believable. Everything else was good, I'm excited.”

Ramayana release date Ramayana trailer will be attached to Spider-Man: Brand New Day in theatres.

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The film, helmed by Nitish Tiwari, will be released on Diwali 2026.

It is a two para saga. While the first instalment of Ramayana is scheduled to release this year, the second part is expected to arrive during Diwali 2027.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.