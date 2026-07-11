Ramayana trailer release date: When and where to watch Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash's film trailer?

After Dhurandhar The Revenge, the second biggest release of this year is expected to be the upcoming mythological drama, Ramayana. Starring Ranbir Kapoor in the role of Rama alongside Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, the two-part live-action cinematic epic is produced by Namit Malhotra. On Saturday, the makers finally announced the release date for the highly anticipated trailer of the project.

When will Ramayana trailer release? Audience will be able to catch the first full look of the Nitesh Tiwari directorial on 24 July with the official trailer drop.

The trailer will be shared online across all social media handles of the production house. It will also be available on YouTube.

Sharing the announcement on Instagram, the makers said Ramayana is inspired by one of India's greatest epics and is being presented on a scale never seen before in Indian cinema.

The official post read, "From Bharat to the world. For thousands of years, the Ramayana has inspired generations through its timeless ideals of dharma, maryada, courage and compassion. Now, it begins a new journey. One of Bharat's greatest civilisational epics, presented to the world at a scale never attempted before in Indian cinema. The Ramayana trailer premieres worldwide on 24th July."

Take a look:

Ramayana to unveil first look at San Diego Comic Con The trailer announcement comes just ahead of the film's screening at San Diego Comic-Con.

According to the official Comic-Con schedule, Ramayana will be showcased on July 23, 2026, at 3:15 p.m. PDT (3:15 a.m. IST on July 24) in Ballroom 20. The panel at the event will include producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari. Lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Yash will also be joining them.

Also Read | Dharma Productions to distribute Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana in India

Everything you need to know about Ramayana Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by Namit Malhotra, founder of Prime Focus and global CEO of the Academy Award-winning visual effects studio DNEG, Ramayana has hitting headlines due to its grand-scale production and claims since its announcement.

It is a two-part saga and touted to be one of the most ambitious projects in Indian cinema.

Inspired by the ancient epic Ramayana, the film follows the story of Rama, who is believed to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu. It traces his journey as the prince of Ayodhya, his exile, and his battle against Ravana after abduction of Sita.

Talking about Kapoor as Rama, Namit Malhotra previously said, "From watching our fathers share meals and laughter to now, four decades later, coming together to tell one of the greatest epics of all time. It's been quite a journey. I have witnessed your journey closely. The highs, the setbacks, the quiet resilience, and the way you've stayed so grounded through it all, both on and off screen. There was never a doubt in my mind. There is no one better to portray Lord Rama."

"You are, without doubt, the finest actor of our generation. Being named among @TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2026 feels absolutely deserving. It's great to see the world finally take notice of you and your talent. This is just the beginning, my friend. More power to you," he concluded.

Besides Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, several other actors are also a part of the film. It includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

The music for the film has been composed by Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman.

The first part of Ramayana is scheduled to release in theatres during Diwali 2026.

Meanwhile, the second part is expected to hit the big screen during Diwali 2027.