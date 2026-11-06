Ramayana vs Brahmastra vs Animal: Ranbir Kapoor’s new release sets ₹120+ crore global opening record — How it compares

Ramayana vs Brahmastra vs Animal: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has systematically transitioned from an urban multiplex draw to one of the most bankable pan-India box-office properties.

The Nitesh Tiwari-directed epic earned a massive ₹120+ crore worldwide on its opening day, successfully surpassing the historic debut of Kapoor's previous mass-market juggernaut, Animal.

Here's a comparative analysis of his most significant tentpoles—Brahmastra, Animal, and Ramayana:

Brahmastra Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva (2022) marked Ranbir Kapoor’s entry into the high-stakes, CGI-driven franchise business. The Disney Star and Dharma Productions venture was an enormous financial risk intended to test homegrown cinematic universes.

At the box office, it achieved strong top-line revenue, becoming the first Bollywood film ever to top the worldwide weekend box office chart. The fantasy epic secured a massive overseas opening weekend of approximately ₹69 crore (including over ₹38 crore in North America) and closed its international run with a lifetime gross of roughly ₹112 crore.

Animal Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal (2023) fundamentally rewrote Ranbir Kapoor's overseas earning potential.

Moving the baseline by roughly 60%, the A-rated action drama collected a staggering ₹116 crore in its overseas opening weekend.

According to Sacnilk, this ranked as the fourth-biggest overseas opening ever for a Hindi film at the time of its release, surpassing Padmaavat (which opened to roughly ₹100 crore).

The film was also the first Bollywood release to cross the ₹8.4 crore mark in North American premiere gross alone, eventually logging an opening of nearly ₹55 crore in the region.

Animal closed its international run with a massive ₹257 crore overseas lifetime gross, making it an unprecedented ROI juggernaut for T-Series.

Ramayana: Did it break Animal's opening record? Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s mythological epic Ramayana: Part One represents his most ambitious global undertaking, and it is already yielding historic dividends.

Distributed internationally by Sony Pictures, the film stormed the global box office with a staggering worldwide opening day gross of ₹127.50 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Internationally, the epic drew a massive ₹50 crore on day one alone, immediately challenging the lofty benchmarks set by Animal.

While Animal's massive opening weekend remains a towering milestone, Ramayana’s phenomenal start—fueled by family-friendly mythological appeal, a massive domestic net of ₹64.85 crore, and premium-format demand—cements Kapoor's capacity to deliver record-breaking numbers across diverse genres.

Film Overseas Opening Worldwide Opening Brahmastra (2022) ~ ₹ 69 Crore (Weekend) ~ ₹ 75 Crore (Day 1) Animal (2023) ~ ₹ 110 Crore (Weekend) ~ ₹ 116 Crore (Day 1) Ramayana (2026) ₹ 50 Crore (Day 1) ₹ 127.50 Crore (Day 1)

Ramayana: The ₹ 800-crore break-even gamble Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana represents his most ambitious financial undertaking to date.

Backed by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus and DNEG, the epic reportedly carries an astronomical production budget exceeding ₹4,000 crore across its planned parts, making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever greenlit.