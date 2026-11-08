Ramayana vs Dhurandhar 2: Who won the Ranbir vs Ranveer battle at the box office after Day 3? The result may shock you

Ramayana Part 1 and Dhurandhar 2 both gained ground at the box office on their first Saturdays. Ranveer Singh’s action thriller was released in March 2026. Ranbir Kapoor’s epic was released on November 5.
Their early box office collections tell different stories in India and overseas. Dhurandhar 2 had shows before its Thursday opening (Day 0), which added to its running total.
On Day 3, Ramayana collected ₹60 crore overseas while Dhurandhar 2 earned ₹54.85 crore. Ramayana led by ₹5.15 crore for the day. North America led Ramayana's overseas business, helped by strong bookings and a wide cinema release. The United Kingdom, Australia and parts of Europe also added to its earnings.
By Day 3, Ramayana earned ₹157.25 crore gross overseas. Dhurandhar 2 reached ₹142.35 crore gross outside India. Ramayana was ahead by ₹14.90 crore on that count. Regular weekend crowds helped Ramayana overseas as audiences in India prepared for Diwali.
Dhurandhar 2 opened on 19 March 2026. It earned ₹102.55 crore net in India that Thursday, according to Sacnilk. Its Friday net fell to ₹80.72 crore, down 21.3%. On Saturday, it rose 40% to ₹113 crore net. The film filled 73.6% of seats across 20,917 shows that day.
Saturday also had the highest share of seats filled in its first three days. Sacnilk put Saturday's total ticket sales at about 41.44 lakh.
Its Hindi version accounted for ₹105 crore of Saturday's net collection. Telugu added ₹5 crore, and Tamil brought in ₹2.95 crore on Saturday. Malayalam earned ₹4 lakh while Kannada added ₹1 lakh.
Ramayana collected ₹182.70 crore in net box office in India over its first three days. Indian cinemas ran 72,212 shows for the film during that period.
Dhurandhar 2 earned ₹296.27 crore net from Thursday to Saturday across 62,675 shows. Ramayana had 9,537 more shows over the first three days. Even with fewer shows, Dhurandhar 2 led in India net collections by ₹ 113.57 crore.
Dhurandhar 2 also earned ₹43 crore net from its Day 0 shows. Adding that amount took its India net total to ₹339.27 crore through Day 3. Its reported India gross reached ₹406.51 crore, including ₹51.60 crore from Day 0.
Ramayana's India gross stood at ₹218.25 crore after three days. Without Day 0, Dhurandhar 2 had an India gross of ₹354.91 crore. That still left a gap of ₹136.66 crore between the films.
Worldwide, the reported gross for Dhurandhar 2 reached ₹548.86 crore by Day 3. Ramayana's worldwide gross stood at ₹375.50 crore.
That put Dhurandhar 2 ahead by ₹173.36 crore on the reported worldwide totals. Ramayana's overseas lead narrowed, but Dhurandhar 2's larger India collection kept it ahead.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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