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Ramayana vs Dhurandhar 2: Who won the Ranbir vs Ranveer battle at the box office after Day 3? The result may shock you

Both films gained ground on their first Saturday. The box office battle between Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh comes from two extremely-different films. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated8 Nov 2026, 07:48 AM IST
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Ramayana vs Dhurandhar 2: Who won the Ranbir vs Ranveer battle at the box office after Day 3? The result may shock you
Ramayana vs Dhurandhar 2: Who won the Ranbir vs Ranveer battle at the box office after Day 3? The result may shock you(Screengrabs from YouTube/T-Series)
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Ramayana Part 1 and Dhurandhar 2 both gained ground at the box office on their first Saturdays. Ranveer Singh’s action thriller was released in March 2026. Ranbir Kapoor’s epic was released on November 5.

Their early box office collections tell different stories in India and overseas. Dhurandhar 2 had shows before its Thursday opening (Day 0), which added to its running total.

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Also Read | Ramayana sees 45.3% jump on Day 3: Worldwide box office collection crosses…

On Day 3, Ramayana collected 60 crore overseas while Dhurandhar 2 earned 54.85 crore. Ramayana led by 5.15 crore for the day. North America led Ramayana's overseas business, helped by strong bookings and a wide cinema release. The United Kingdom, Australia and parts of Europe also added to its earnings.

By Day 3, Ramayana earned 157.25 crore gross overseas. Dhurandhar 2 reached 142.35 crore gross outside India. Ramayana was ahead by 14.90 crore on that count. Regular weekend crowds helped Ramayana overseas as audiences in India prepared for Diwali.

Dhurandhar 2 opened on 19 March 2026. It earned 102.55 crore net in India that Thursday, according to Sacnilk. Its Friday net fell to 80.72 crore, down 21.3%. On Saturday, it rose 40% to 113 crore net. The film filled 73.6% of seats across 20,917 shows that day.

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Also Read | ‘Ramayana: Part 1’ review: Cautious storytelling on an epic scale

Saturday also had the highest share of seats filled in its first three days. Sacnilk put Saturday's total ticket sales at about 41.44 lakh.

Its Hindi version accounted for 105 crore of Saturday's net collection. Telugu added 5 crore, and Tamil brought in 2.95 crore on Saturday. Malayalam earned 4 lakh while Kannada added 1 lakh.

Ramayana vs Dhurandhar 2

Ramayana collected 182.70 crore in net box office in India over its first three days. Indian cinemas ran 72,212 shows for the film during that period.

Dhurandhar 2 earned 296.27 crore net from Thursday to Saturday across 62,675 shows. Ramayana had 9,537 more shows over the first three days. Even with fewer shows, Dhurandhar 2 led in India net collections by 113.57 crore.

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Dhurandhar 2 also earned 43 crore net from its Day 0 shows. Adding that amount took its India net total to 339.27 crore through Day 3. Its reported India gross reached 406.51 crore, including 51.60 crore from Day 0.

Also Read | Ramayana box office collection prediction: Can Ranbir's film beat Dhurandhar 2?

Ramayana's India gross stood at 218.25 crore after three days. Without Day 0, Dhurandhar 2 had an India gross of 354.91 crore. That still left a gap of 136.66 crore between the films.

Worldwide, the reported gross for Dhurandhar 2 reached 548.86 crore by Day 3. Ramayana's worldwide gross stood at 375.50 crore.

That put Dhurandhar 2 ahead by 173.36 crore on the reported worldwide totals. Ramayana's overseas lead narrowed, but Dhurandhar 2's larger India collection kept it ahead.

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About the Author

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More

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