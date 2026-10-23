Ramayana vs Dhurandhar The Revenge comparison: Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh? Whose film wins day 1 advance bookings?

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, has 14 more days to release. The film sets high expectations with a big budget of ₹4,000 crore. It will be interesting to see how the film performs at the box office and whether it can dethrone the highest-grossing Hindi film, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
Ramayana has grossed ₹7.85 crore in its first 24 hours of advance booking, including block seats, ahead of its worldwide release on November 5. The film opened advance bookings on 22 October. It has recorded sales of ₹5.86 crore excluding block seats, with the advance booking of 1.39 lakh tickets sold across 3,835 shows in the domestic market as of 11 PM IST on October 22. Of the total, ₹80.73 lakh was generated after the 6 AM cut-off. Hindi markets are currently leading the demand, while bookings are reported to be expanding among the Kannada and Telugu audience.
The closest and recent comparison for Ramayana is Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The Ranveer Singh-starrer opened its advance bookings on March 7, 12 days before its release. During its first 24 hours, the sequel recorded a gross of ₹10 crore or more, including block seats, while advance booking collections excluding block seats stood at ₹7.8 crore. The film sold over 1.2 lakh tickets during this time.
The two films' first-day figures shouldn't be directly compared because Dhurandhar The Revenge initially opened bookings for its paid previews, whereas Ramayana's first-day figures are for day 1. Ramayana team has not yet announced plans for paid preview shows.
Notably, Dhurandhar The Revenge also enjoyed the success of its predecessor.
According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar The Revenge or Dhurandhar 2 finally recorded ₹47.90 crore in advance bookings for its paid previews and more than ₹40.30 crore for its opening day (both including block seats). Opening-day sales exceeded 9.50 lakh tickets across more than 17,000 shows.
Meanwhile, Ramayana is reported to hold paid previews on 4 November, with around 300 shows planned, although the makers have not officially confirmed the screenings and bookings so far.
Produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios, in association with eight-time Academy Award-winning production and visual effects studio DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is a two-part.
It features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The ensemble also includes Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor and Kajal Aggarwal.
Disclaimer: All inputs in this article are taken from Sacnilk.com Live Mint couldn't independently verify the figures.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.