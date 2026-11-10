Ramayana vs Scene box office collection race: Ranbir Kapoor vs Suriya Sivakumar - Who is winning the moolah market?

The box office battle between Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana and Suriya's Scene is currently being led by the former. While both films have found audiences across different parts of the country, their domestic earnings show a clear difference in theatrical reach.

Advertisement

Ramayana vs Scene box office breakdown As of Day 6, Ramayana has collected an estimated ₹403.95 crore net in India, with its gross collections standing at ₹481.87 crore. The film has added ₹57.60 crore net on Tuesday from 16,349 shows across the country.

In comparison, Scene has collected ₹91.63 crore net and ₹106.55 crore gross in India by Day 5. The Suriya-starrer has added an estimated ₹7.08 crore net on Tuesday from 3,595 shows.

Also Read | Suriya's Scene holds its ground as Ramayana dominates Diwali box office

The difference between their domestic net collections now stands at ₹312.32 crore. This means Ramayana has collected more than four times the amount earned by Scene in India so far.

The two films also have different theatrical release footprints. Ramayana is running across Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu markets, while Scene is primarily being driven by its Tamil and Telugu releases.

Advertisement

These are running estimates based on shows tracked so far. Final collections are expected to be updated after the remaining shows conclude.

Scene maintains its hold in the Tamil market While Ramayana has comfortably taken the lead in the overall box office race, Scene continues to perform well in its home market.

On Day 5, the Tamil version of the film collected ₹5.75 crore net from 2,598 shows. Its Telugu version contributed another ₹1.33 crore from 997 shows.

Tamil audiences account for the larger share of the film's collections, making the home market its biggest source of theatrical business.

The film's performance has also helped Suriya maintain a strong run at the box office in 2026. According to Variety India, the actor has delivered consecutive successes with Karuppu, Vishwanath & Sons and Scene. His earlier releases collected ₹310.10 crore and ₹209.46 crore worldwide, respectively. Scene is also moving towards the ₹200 crore worldwide milestone.

Advertisement

Also Read | Godzilla Minus Zero vs Ramayana vs Jailer 2 vs Pyre vs Udta Teer BO collections

Directed by Jithu Madhavan, Scene also stars Nazriya Nazim and Naslen. The film follows a police officer who returns to investigate an unfinished case from his past.

Ramayana continues its multi-language box office run For Ramayana, the Hindi version remains the biggest contributor to its domestic earnings.

On Day 6, the Hindi version collected ₹47.32 crore net from 13,910 shows. The Kannada version added ₹5.88 crore from 692 shows, while Tamil and Telugu contributed ₹2.30 crore and ₹2.10 crore, respectively.

The film's Hindi business is significantly ahead of its other language versions. Its wide release across multiple markets has helped it attract audiences beyond the Hindi-speaking regions.

The film also recorded a major jump on its first Monday. According to Variety India, Ramayana collected ₹107.50 crore on Day 5, becoming the second Hindi film after Dhurandhar: The Revenge to cross the ₹100 crore mark in a single day. Its five-day domestic net collection had reached ₹346.35 crore at that point.

Advertisement

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film also stars Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Arun Govil and Lara Dutta. The project is planned as a two-part adaptation, with the second instalment scheduled for Diwali 2028.

Who is winning the box office race? At present, Ramayana is comfortably ahead in the overall Indian box office market, with a much wider theatrical release and a significantly higher collection. However, Scene is holding its ground in Tamil Nadu, where its Tamil version continues to drive business.

The two films are therefore finding success in different ways. While Ranbir Kapoor's film is dominating the overall domestic market, Suriya's film is strengthening its position in Tamil cinema.

Advertisement

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.