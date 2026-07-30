Ramayana: Why was Ranbir Kapoor's film trailer launched at Brahma muhurat? Meaning, significance and more

Thursday saw the trailer release of the most ambitious film of the year, Ramayana. Bringing an epic clash between Rama and Ravana onscreen, the film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash. The trailer of the film was released exactly on 30 July at 4:15 am IST worldwide. But why?

Meaning behind the Ramayana trailer launch timing "At the auspicious Brahma Muhurat, we welcome the dawn of Ramayana with our trailer," shared the film producer Namit Malhotra earlier.

While most trailer releases are seen during working hours to target maximum reach across social media, the Ramayana team opted for an unusual route. Although many believed that releasing the trailer at 4:15 am, when most people in India would likely be asleep, might not be ideal, the Hindi version has already crossed 3.9 million views on YouTube within six hours of its release.

While the timing of the trailer seems different for the film, it has a deeper meaning. For Hindus, Brahma Muhurat is considered auspicious.

What is Brahma Muhurat Brahma Muhurat is the period of about 1 to 1.5 hours, right before sunrise. The pre-dawn hour is traditionally regarded as the ideal time for prayer, meditation and spiritual practices.

According to Drik Panchang, Brahma Muhurat is calculated using Vedic time units. It is a 48-minute period that begins 1 hour and 36 minutes before sunrise and ends 48 minutes before sunrise, depending on the season and location.

The muhurat is said to be the most auspicious time of the day, symbolising purity, positive energy and spiritual awakening. It is believed to represent wisdom, mental clarity, divine consciousness and new beginnings.

As per multiple experts, prayers and devotion offered during Brahma Muhurat are believed to invite divine blessings, inner clarity and spiritual growth. It is also regarded as the best period for meditation, prayer, studying, self-reflection, yoga and other spiritual activities.

About Ramayana Meanwhile, Ramayana is a two-part saga. It is directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

The film is inspired by the ancient epic Ramayana. The trailer follows the journey of Rama, who is believed to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu. The film follows his life journey as the prince of Ayodhya and his exile for 14 years alongside Sita and Lakshmana until his battle against Ravana.

The trailer was previously showcased to select media and people at an event in Delhi.

Also Read | Ramayana trailer out: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash lock horns as Rama and Ravana

The film also stars Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Arun Govil is seen essaying the role of King Dasharatha in the trailer.

The music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.

Presented by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios, in association with DNEG, the eight-time Academy Award-winning visual effects and animation studio, and Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is said to be made on a budget estimated at ₹2,600–4,000 crore.

Ramayana will release on Diwali 2026. Makers are yet to announce the release date.