Ramayana: Why was Ranbir Kapoor's film trailer launched at Brahma muhurat? Meaning, significance and more

Thursday saw the trailer release of the most ambitious film of the year, Ramayana. Bringing an epic clash between Rama and Ravana onscreen, the film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash. The trailer of the film was released exactly on 30 July at 4:15 am IST worldwide. But why?

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Meaning behind the Ramayana trailer launch timing "At the auspicious Brahma Muhurat, we welcome the dawn of Ramayana with our trailer," shared the film producer Namit Malhotra earlier.

While most trailer releases are seen during working hours to target maximum reach across social media, the Ramayana team opted for an unusual route. Although many believed that releasing the trailer at 4:15 am, when most people in India would likely be asleep, might not be ideal, the Hindi version has already crossed 3.9 million views on YouTube within six hours of its release.

While the timing of the trailer seems different for the film, it has a deeper meaning. For Hindus, Brahma Muhurat is considered auspicious.

What is Brahma Muhurat Brahma Muhurat is the period of about 1 to 1.5 hours, right before sunrise. The pre-dawn hour is traditionally regarded as the ideal time for prayer, meditation and spiritual practices.

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According to Drik Panchang, Brahma Muhurat is calculated using Vedic time units. It is a 48-minute period that begins 1 hour and 36 minutes before sunrise and ends 48 minutes before sunrise, depending on the season and location.

The muhurat is said to be the most auspicious time of the day, symbolising purity, positive energy and spiritual awakening. It is believed to represent wisdom, mental clarity, divine consciousness and new beginnings.

As per multiple experts, prayers and devotion offered during Brahma Muhurat are believed to invite divine blessings, inner clarity and spiritual growth. It is also regarded as the best period for meditation, prayer, studying, self-reflection, yoga and other spiritual activities.

About Ramayana Meanwhile, Ramayana is a two-part saga. It is directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

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The film is inspired by the ancient epic Ramayana. The trailer follows the journey of Rama, who is believed to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu. The film follows his life journey as the prince of Ayodhya and his exile for 14 years alongside Sita and Lakshmana until his battle against Ravana.

The trailer was previously showcased to select media and people at an event in Delhi.

Also Read | Ramayana trailer out: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash lock horns as Rama and Ravana

The film also stars Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Arun Govil is seen essaying the role of King Dasharatha in the trailer.

The music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.

Presented by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios, in association with DNEG, the eight-time Academy Award-winning visual effects and animation studio, and Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is said to be made on a budget estimated at ₹2,600–4,000 crore.

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Ramayana will release on Diwali 2026. Makers are yet to announce the release date.

The trailer of Ramayana will be attached to Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day which was released in theatres worldwide today.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.