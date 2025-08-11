Rana Daggubati at ED office: What's the illegal betting apps case the central agency is probing – all you need to know

Actor Rana Daggubati on 11 August appeared before the Enforcement Directorate officials at the Hyderabad Zonal ED office in connection with an illegal betting apps case inquiry.

Rana Daggubati was directed to appear for questioning on 11 August as he sought more time following an earlier summons. The ED had earlier sent him a summons for an in-person appearance on 23 July.

The probe agency recently registered a case against 25 celebrities, including Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, and Prakash Raj, for allegedly promoting illegal betting apps.

Prakash and Deverakonda have already appeared before the ED.

What is the illegal betting app case? The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) regarding celebrities' and influencers' promotion of these apps.

In March, Telangana police filed a First Information Report (FIR) against 25 celebrities and influencers, including Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda, and Manchu Lakshmi, for allegedly promoting illegal betting and gambling apps through their social media platforms.

The FIR was filed at the Miyapur Police Station in Hyderabad following a petition by 32-year-old businessman PM Phanindra Sarma.

What did the complaint say? The complaint, lodged on 19 March, alleged a disturbing trend of celebrities and influencers promoting illegal gambling apps that violate the Public Gambling Act of 1867, news agency PTI said.

The complaint emphasised that these apps and platforms are causing widespread financial harm, particularly among lower and middle-class families who are being lured into the false promise of easy money.

The apps often rely on celebrities to build credibility, leading vulnerable individuals to invest substantial amounts of money, only to face financial ruin.

What did the FIR say? The FIR accuses the celebrities of accepting substantial payments to endorse these apps, which, according to the complaint, misled the public — particularly financially vulnerable individuals—into gambling, causing addiction and severe monetary losses.

A case under sections 318(4) and 112 read with 49 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), sections 3, 3(A), and 4 of the Telangana Gaming Act, and section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act was registered.

Who are the 25 celebrities involved in the betting app controversy? The list of accused celebrities and influencers includes Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Manchu Lakshmi, Vijay Deverakonda, Praneetha, Nidhi Agarwal, Ananya Nagalla, Siri Hanumanthu, Sreemukhi, Varshini Sounderajan, Vasanthi Krishnan, Shoba Shetty, Amrutha Chowdary, Nayani Pavani, Neha Pathan, Pandu, Padhmavathi, Imran Khan, Vishnu Priya, Harsha Sai, Sunny Yadav, Shyamala, Tasty Teja, and Bandaru Sheshayani Supritha.

