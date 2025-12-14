Rana Daggubati turns 41: When the Baahubali star lost 25 kg by doing just one thing

Versatile actor Rana Daggubati turns a year older on Sunday. The actor is celebrating his 41st birthday. The Rana Naidu star is best known for his physical transformation and chiselled body as Bhallaladeva in Baahubali 2. Not just Baahubali, but he is also best known for his memorable performance in the Telugu biopic, NTR: Mahanayakudu.

Rana Daggubati's weight loss journey Stepping into the shoes of N. Chandrababu Naidu, Daggubati once had to shed 25 kg.

He revealed how it was easy for him as he followed only one routine. However, he doesn't recommend it.

In an interview with Mashable India, on their YouTube channel, Rana Daggubati once shared his fitness routine. Talking about his weight loss, he shared that he turned vegetarian and stopped his protein intake.

His fitness routine only included cardio at that time.

The actor said, "It started from Baahubali to Chandrababu Naidu's role. I was very fit for Bhallaladeva, and that's not how Chandrababu looks, so if I am trying to play somebody in real life, I can't look like that."

He added, “I just completely deprived myself of protein and stayed vegetarian for a very long period of time. I stopped going to the gym and was only doing cardio. I was able to knock off a good 23-25 kg of size, muscles and weight. It was fine for the role, but it's pretty messed up for your health to do that. You have problems and all that, but you realise it's your job, it's who you are.”

How did Rana Daggubati prepare for Baahubali While NTR: Mahanayakudu demanded a leaner look, Baahubali was exactly the opposite. For the film, Daggubati had to gain considerable muscle mass. He previously shared he focused on heavy weight lifting along with boxing.

In 2016, GQ India, Rana Daggubati shared his workout routine. He told GQ India, “Mornings are reserved for cardio. I do a solid cardio workout in the gym for a good hour just to start my day. There's usually shooting through the day, which keeps me busy and moving about. After pack-up, which is around 7 pm, I start a two-hour workout with my trainer, Kunal Gir, who's been with me for 7 years. The regular workout mostly includes lifting hardcore weights. I was also a boxer in my high school and college, so I mix my workout up with a little bit of boxing too.”

Diet followed by Rana Daggubati About his diet, he shared that he avoided sugar majorly.

He said, "I am an actor, so I need to keep moving about, and that keeps the flab in check... cheat food? What's that? Everything I eat is cheat food in a way. You can't really live in a city like Hyderabad and not indulge in food. That'd be such a waste. But there's one thing I do stay away from, and that is anything that's sweet. I don't have a sweet tooth, so it's easy for me.”