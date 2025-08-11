Rana Daggubati's net worth: Film renumerations, brand endorsements, production company and more

Rana Daggubati, son of film producer Daggubati Suresh Babu, has been one of Indian cinema’s most versatile and charismatic actors for over a decade. Since his debut in 2010, he has impressed audiences with his powerful screen presence, diverse roles, and ability to shine in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films and series. Known for hits like Baahubali, Rana Naidu, Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum and more, he has built a strong fan base as a pan-India star. Beyond acting, Rana is admired for his entrepreneurial ventures, philanthropic work, and luxurious lifestyle, making him a prominent figure both on and off screen. Here’s a look at his thriving career, investments and more that make him one of the most popular and richest stars in the industry.

Rana Daggubati's net worth As per multiple reports, Rana Daggubati's net worth is estimated to be ₹45 crore. While his primary income comes from his acting career, he also earns significantly from brand endorsements and social media content. He also has a production house and other investments alongside a luxurious property in Hyderabad and a fleet of swanky cars.

Rana Daggubati's film fees: Report Rana Daggubati is among the highest earners in Telugu cinema, commanding a fee of ₹10–15 crore per film, reportedly.

A report by Siasat.com claimed that the actor pulls in about ₹50 lakh a month, with his annual income touching ₹8 crore. But his personal success is only one chapter in the Daggubati legacy.

His family’s empire, valued at over ₹3,000 crore, was built with the late Ramanaidu’s iconic Ramanaidu Studios, which was carried forward by superstar Venkatesh. It was further strengthened by Suresh Babu.

While Rana is associated with his family's production house, he also has his own production house, Spirit Media, focusing on VFX and animation work, which was launched before his acting debut.

Spirit Media won the National Film Award for the animation film, Bommalata (2004).

Rana Daggubati's brand endorsements Rana is the face for several brands like CEAT Tyres, UBON, Ramraj Cotton, SmartWater by Coca-Cola, and more. Reportedly, he charges about ₹70-80 lakh for each brand endorsement.

Other investments by Rana Daggubati The actor's net worth also features his entrepreneurial venture. Rana is involved with several companies, including Amar Chitra Katha (a comic book company) and Anthill Ventures, an investment and scaling platform.

He also has a talent management agency, which he co-founded with Kwan Entertainment. He also co-owned the Indian Super League football team Hyderabad FC. He also co-founded Ikonz, a Web3 startup.

He launched SouthBay, his own YouTube channel streaming diverse digital content, followed by venturing into men’s grooming with DCRAF, under Roposo’s Glance initiative.

Rana Daggubati has a lavish lakeview bungalow in Hyderabad’s upscale location, Film Nagar. His house is said to be valued at around ₹50 crore.

He has a collection of luxury cars, including a BMW 7-Series, Jaguar XF, Mercedes-Benz GL350 CDI, along with a Honda Accord and CR-V, as per a report by Siasat.