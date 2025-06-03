Rana Naidu 2 trailer review: Netizens are ‘thrilled’ for Rana Daggubati-Arjun Rampal's crime series, say ‘maza aa gaya’

Rana Naidu season 2 trailer release: Netflix India just dropped the official trailer for Tamil star Rana Daggubati's hit crime drama Rana Naidu season 2, and the fans are thrilled.

The much-awaited Rana Naidu Season 2 will premiere on the OTT giant platform on June 13. It stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Rana Daggubati, Arjun Rampal, Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra, and Surveen Chawla in the lead.

Watch the official trailer here:

Here's how netizens reacted: Social media users had their “maza aa gaya” moment, thanks to the “out of the park” action in the Rana Naidu Season 2 trailer. Netizens were also thrilled to witness Arjun Rampal as a villain.

“Maza Aa Gaya,” a user declared, while another said, “Zabardast”

“This trailer is fire. Cast to aur bhi LIT hai,” said another user.

“Rana Naidu S2 Goosebumps,” quipped a user.

“This season is going to be lit. Love Rana Naidu,” said a fan.

Another fan said, “Superb trailer. Rana acting is really excellent.”

“This is sickk. super stoked for se2!” said a user.

“Super excited to watch,” a user added.

A fan said, “Arjun Rampal comes down the track and hits it out of the park.”

“Arjun Rampal as a villain is absolute cinema. All the best to Netflix and all the cast and crew. Can't wait to watch this series,” added another fan.

A user said, referring to the star's iconic characters, “Bhallal Dev and Ra One are back!”

Rana Naidu Season 2 Netflix's official synopsis for the series reads, “Rana Naidu embarks on one last job to secure his family’s future before getting out of the 'fixing' business for good, but soon finds himself entangled in conflicts with his loved ones - and the looming threat of a ruthless underworld figure from his past.”

Rana Naidu 1 Meanwhile, the first season of Rana Naidu focused on the story of Rana Naidu who is known as the “fixer of the stars,” cleaning the messes of his celebrity clients. While he is good at his job, his personal life takes a backseat. He struggles at home in terms of his relationship with his wife and two kids.