Rana Naidu season 2 OTT release date OUT: Check when and where to watch Rana Daggubati's crime drama

Rana Naidu season 2 OTT release date OUT: Tamil star Rana Daggubati's hit crime drama Rana Naidu season 2 will be soon streaming online for fans. Helmed by Karan Anshuman, the series is the sequel to Daggubati's hit 2023 show on Netflix. It stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Rana Daggubati, Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra and Surveen Chawla in the lead.

Rana Naidu season 2 OTT release date OUT Netflix India announced the much-awaited release of Rana Naidu Season 2. It will premiere on the OTT giant platform on 13 June, 2025.

Confirming the same, the platform's official post read, "The man. The myth. The moment you have been waiting for - Rana Naidu is coming back Watch Rana Naidu Season 2, out 13 June, only on Netflix."

Rana Daggubati with Arjun Rampal in Rana Naidu 2 They also dropped pictures of Rana Daggubati with Arjun Rampal from a promotional event. Rampal joined the cast of the upcoming season as the prime antagonist.

The post read, “Fights, camera, and lots of action. Watch Rana Naidu Season 2, out 13 June, only on Netflix. #RanaNaiduOnNetflix.”

Rana Naidu Season 2 Netflix's official synopsis for the series reads, "Rana Naidu embarks on one last job to secure his family's future before getting out of the 'fixing' business for good, but soon finds himself entangled in conflicts with his loved ones - and the looming threat of a ruthless underworld figure from his past."

Rana Naidu 1 Meanwhile, the first season of Rana Naidu focused on the story of Rana Naidu who is known as the "fixer of the stars," cleaning the messes of his celebrity clients. While he is good at his job, his personal life takes a backseat. He struggles at home in terms of his equation with his wife and two kids.