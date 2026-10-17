Ranabaali vs Jailer 2 at box office: Did Rajinikanth film impact Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna-starrer?

Ranabaali vs Jailer 2 at box office: This Dussehra, two big releases, Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 and Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, are now in theatres. Both films have been released pan-India in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. According to live updates, Ranabaali remains far from Jailer 2 opening collections. While it is too early to establish Jailer 2's direct impact, let's check how strong the box office performance of Rajinikanth's film may pose a challenge for Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's film.
On Friday, Jailer 2 collected ₹35.60 crore net in India on its Day 2 at the box office. The film was screened across 13,156 shows. Comparatively, Ranabaali opened at ₹9.25 crore net across 2,515 shows on Friday.
Jailer 2 maintained a strong overall run despite a dip in collections. The Rajinikanth sequel's worldwide gross collection hit ₹209.10 crore by Day 2.
Ranabaali, which released on 16 October, recorded an opening-day India gross collection of ₹10.75 crore. The film earned ₹5.75 crore in overseas gross collections, pushing its worldwide gross to ₹16.50 crore on Day 1. Its opening-day falls on Jailer 2's Day 2.
Jailer 2 opened in theatres on 15 October on a strong note with ₹59.70 crore net from 16,599 shows and an occupancy rate of 55.4% in India.
On Day 2, Friday, Jailer 2's India net collection stood at ₹35.60 crore across 13,156 shows, with occupancy at 47.7%. The Tamil version contributed the highest amount, ₹25.25 crore, from 7,243 shows. It is followed by Telugu at ₹7.25 crore from 1,939 shows, Hindi at ₹2.75 crore from 3,850 shows and Kannada at ₹0.35 crore from 124 shows.
As per the latest update of Day 2, Jailer 2 has collected ₹95.30 crore net and ₹112.10 crore gross in India. Its overseas gross is now at ₹97 crore, rounding off its worldwide gross to ₹209.10 crore. While its Day 2 collection recorded a dip of about 40.4% from its opening-day earnings, the film earned more than Ranabaali on Friday. Notably, Ranabaali surpassed Jailer in terms of occupancy in theatres. The Deverakonda-starrer recorded 57.0% footfall across 2,515 shows while Jailer 2 was at 47.7% occupancy for a much bigger show count of 13,156.
However, these are live data and are subject to change.
Jailer 2 is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. It also stars Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Vijay Sethupathi, Shivarajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Kishore, Makarand Deshpande and Tamannaah Bhatia alongside Hrithik Roshan.
Ranabaali is directed by Rahul Sankrityan. The movie is set against a historical backdrop spanning 1854 to 1878. It is a period drama on a chieftain from Rayalaseema who fights the British during the Great Madras Famine.
Disclaimer: All data used in this article are taken from Sacnilk.com Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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