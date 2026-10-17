Ranabaali vs Jailer 2 at box office: Did Rajinikanth film impact Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna-starrer?

Ranabaali vs Jailer 2 at box office: This Dussehra, two big releases, Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 and Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, are now in theatres. Both films have been released pan-India in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. According to live updates, Ranabaali remains far from Jailer 2 opening collections. While it is too early to establish Jailer 2's direct impact, let's check how strong the box office performance of Rajinikanth's film may pose a challenge for Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's film.
On Friday, Jailer 2 collected ₹35.60 crore net in India on its Day 2 at the box office. The film was screened across 13,156 shows. Comparatively, Ranabaali opened at ₹9.25 crore net across 2,515 shows on Friday.
Jailer 2 maintained a strong overall run despite a dip in collections. The Rajinikanth sequel's worldwide gross collection hit ₹209.10 crore by Day 2.
Ranabaali, which released on 16 October, recorded an opening-day India gross collection of ₹10.75 crore. The film earned ₹5.75 crore in overseas gross collections, pushing its worldwide gross to ₹16.50 crore on Day 1. Its opening-day falls on Jailer 2's Day 2.
Jailer 2 opened in theatres on 15 October on a strong note with ₹59.70 crore net from 16,599 shows and an occupancy rate of 55.4% in India.
On Day 2, Friday, Jailer 2's India net collection stood at ₹35.60 crore across 13,156 shows, with occupancy at 47.7%. The Tamil version contributed the highest amount, ₹25.25 crore, from 7,243 shows. It is followed by Telugu at ₹7.25 crore from 1,939 shows, Hindi at ₹2.75 crore from 3,850 shows and Kannada at ₹0.35 crore from 124 shows.
As per the latest update of Day 2, Jailer 2 has collected ₹95.30 crore net and ₹112.10 crore gross in India. Its overseas gross is now at ₹97 crore, rounding off its worldwide gross to ₹209.10 crore. While its Day 2 collection recorded a dip of about 40.4% from its opening-day earnings, the film earned more than Ranabaali on Friday. Notably, Ranabaali surpassed Jailer in terms of occupancy in theatres. The Deverakonda-starrer recorded 57.0% footfall across 2,515 shows while Jailer 2 was at 47.7% occupancy for a much bigger show count of 13,156.
However, these are live data and are subject to change.
Jailer 2 is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. It also stars Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Vijay Sethupathi, Shivarajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Kishore, Makarand Deshpande and Tamannaah Bhatia alongside Hrithik Roshan.
Ranabaali is directed by Rahul Sankrityan. The movie is set against a historical backdrop spanning 1854 to 1878. It is a period drama on a chieftain from Rayalaseema who fights the British during the Great Madras Famine.
Disclaimer: All data used in this article are taken from Sacnilk.com Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims.