Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt rush back to Mumbai after death of Ayan Mukerji’s dad Deb Mukherjee

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's father Deb Mukherjee died on Friday. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor returned to Mumbai from Alibaug after knowing about Deb Mukherjee's death. Ayan is best friends with Ranbir and have worked with him in films like Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. and Brahmastra.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor return from Alibaug Ranbir and Alia were snapped reaching Mumbai via the jetty. The couple were in a hurry as paparazzi surrounded them for pictures and videos. They quickly got inside their vehicle. Their daughter Raha Kapoor was not visibly seen with them.

Advertisement

The couple was in Alibaug for an extended weekend as Alia turned 32 on Thursday. After holding a meet and greet with the media in Mumbai, Alia and Ranbir reportedly left for Alibaug from the Gateway of India.

Alia and Ranbir have worked together with Ayan in Brahmastra.

Advertisement

Ayan Mukerji's father Deb Mukherjee passed away Veteran actor, Ayan Mukerji's father Deb Mukherjee died on Friday morning due to age-related health issues, his spokesperson told Zoom. He was 83.

Who was Deb Mukherjee? Deb Mukherjee belonged to the Samarth-Mukherjee family. Besides being Ayan Mukerji's father, he was also the father-in-law of filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker.

Deb Mukherjee was born on November 22, 1941, in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. He was best known for popular films like Karate (1983), Kaminey (2009) and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992).

He also produced prominent films such as Dil Deke Dekho (1959), Love in Simla (1960), Ek Musafir Ek Hasina (1962) and Leader (1964).

Deb Mukherjee's last rites A funeral is said to take place at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Juhu on March 14 at 4 pm. Several extended family members, such as Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Rani Mukerji, Tanuja, Tanisha, and Aditya Chopra are expected to reach the venue for the last rites.

Advertisement