Ranbir Kapoor and Jitendra Kumar filming for upcoming, untitled collaboration. Watch viral video

Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Jitendra Kumar are teaming up for a new project, and fans are already excited.

The two actors were recently spotted filming together, and a behind-the-scenes video from the set has gone viral on social media.

The clip, shared by various media accounts, shows both actors dressed in traditional Indian clothes.

Ranbir is seen wearing a yellow kurta pyjama, while Jitendra is in a red kurta and white pyjama. The video shows them standing on a balcony set, listening carefully to the director.

The background and decorations suggest a festive scene, but details about the project are still a secret. No official announcement has been made yet about the film or series they are working on.

This marks the first time Ranbir and Jitendra are working together. While Ranbir is one of Bollywood’s most loved actors, Jitendra is well known for his work in web series like ‘Panchayat’ and ‘Kota Factory’.