Ranbir Kapoor clashes with Aamir Khan; Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Bumrah watch in new Dream11 ad

Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor face off in a hilarious new Dream11 advertisement ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season while the “dream players” of the Indian cricket Team—Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, and Hardik Pandya—watch them sulk.

However, to bring peace, the Indian skipper intervenes.

Here's what happens in the new Dream11 ad: In a hilarious new ad, Aamir Khan stirs up a playful feud with Ranbir Kapoor after mistakenly confusing him with Ranveer Singh. What starts as a mix-up quickly turns into a fun-filled face-off, with cricket stars Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and Hardik Pandya stepping in to keep the peace.

The friendly rivalry takes an exciting turn as Aamir and Ranbir decide to settle the score by building the ultimate pre-match fantasy team, drafting their picks from India’s top cricketers.

Adding to the laughter, former CSK legend Ravichandran Ashwin drops a cheeky remark about his retirement, while surprise cameos from Arbaaz Khan and Jackie Shroff bring an extra dose of charm to this entertaining promo.

Here's how viewers reacted: Viewers loved the new Dream 11 ad and were delighted to see the Bollywood-cricket cross-over.

“Watched entire ad without cringing even once. All were doing fabulous acting,” a viewer said.

“Epic.. Aamir Khan is just made different.. even his ads are so much fun! Hats off to the brains behind this.. superbly directed!!!” added another user.

A viewer also suggested that the person behind the “brilliant” ad should write a movie. “This is freaking brilliant. It's so refreshing to see engaging and funny ads. Whoever is writing these, please write a movie or something.”

“This ad will break the internet!!” a viewer rightfully exclaimed.

“Unexpected Collab of 2025,” said another viewer.

A delighted viewer said, “Woooooowwwwwwww. what a casting dil garden garden ho gaya.”

Noting the irony in the ad over Rohit Sharma's infamous memory, a viewer said, “The funny thing is Rohit sharma reminds Amir khan that it is ranbir kapoor and not ranveer singh.”