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Ranbir Kapoor-led Ramayana advance ticket price, bookings: How much can it cost to watch Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus?

Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, will release on November 5. Check out ticket prices in in 3D, IMAX or 4DX screenings across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata.

Sneha Biswas
Updated22 Oct 2026, 12:26 AM IST
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Pictures of Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana (L) and a cinema theatre (R). Images are for representative purposes only.
Pictures of Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana (L) and a cinema theatre (R). Images are for representative purposes only.(Pexel)
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Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash's Ramayana Part 1 is made on a big budget of 4,000 crore for the two parts of the film. The magnum opus is all set to mark its much-awaited debut in theatres worldwide on November 5. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film recently opened its advance booking sales. Here's how much the film can cost you if you are planning to watch it, whether in 3D, IMAX or 4DX screenings. Check out the ticket prices for Ramayana, which vary across cities.

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Ramayana ticket prices in India

Ramayana ticket prices are based on the screening format, showtime and seat category, with premium formats and recliners commanding higher rates than standard screenings.

Delhi NCR prices

In Delhi, ticket prices for Ramayana will depend on showtime and screening format, with late-night shows charging higher than morning shows. According to The Economic Times, tickets for the 9 am 3D screening at PVR ECX Chanakyapuri are priced between 338.98 and 406.78, before GST. For the 11:45 pm show, prices range from 474.58 to 559.32, also excluding GST.

Moviegoers who are seeking a more immersive experience can opt for 4DX screenings at PVR Superplex, Mall of India, in Noida. Tickets for the 10:30 am 4DX show are priced at 650. Going for the 10:45 pm show? It can cost you even more, 820, as per the publication.

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Mumbai

In Mumbai, audiences can opt for IMAX 3D screenings at EROS INOX IMAX Cinema in Churchgate. ET added that tickets for the 7:30 am show can cost between 530 and 680 on BookMyShow. Premium recliner seats are significantly more expensive, with reported prices of 2,770. India Today reported that prices for select premium recliner seats even climbed to 3,170. However, Live Mint couldn't independently verify it.

Bengaluru

For Bengaluru shows, tickets are available in Kannada and Telugu at AMB Cinemas Kapali and other theatres. As per an ET report, the 5:20 pm show is priced at 950, while tickets for the last shows range from 450 to 850 on BookMyShow. Prices across the available 2D and 3D formats range from 450 to 950. Notably, the Hindi and IMAX shows of Ramayana have not yet appeared in the listings.

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Hyderabad and Chennai

Among other cities, Hyderabad and Chennai are yet to open bookings, as per a report by India Today.

Kolkata

In Kolkata, watching Ramayana in IMAX cinema can cost between 750 and 1,200, depending on seats and show timings. While 3D shows range between 350 and 1,350, and 3D Screen X is available at 450 to 1,530 in the City of Joy.

Ramayana advance booking update

Meanwhile, Ramayana has has grossed 4.71 crore from 1.17 lakh advance tickets sale across India as of 12:00 am IST. Considering blocked seats, the film has raked in 6.65 crore for day at Indian box office, reported Sacnilk.

Disclaimer: These prices mentioned in this article are subject to change as more shows and seats become available. Please check respective booking sites for more information.

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About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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