Ranbir Kapoor lost 12 kg, Vicky Kaushal 15 kg for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War: Report

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal will be sharing the screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming movie, Love & War. While the actors have now begun the film shoot, reports claim that Ranbir and Vicky have undergone an epic transformation for the film.

Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal's transformation for Love & War As per reports, both Ranbir and Vicky had lost substantial weight before they began the film schedule. Reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal have lost more than 12 kg for their roles.

A close source told News18, “Ranbir Kapoor has lost 12 kgs while Vicky Kaushal has lost 15 kgs for their characters in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. This extensive physical transformation of both stars is evident enough to light up the screens for the audiences.”

Ranbir Kapoor on Love & War Talking about the film, Ranbir previously told the media: “‘Love and War’ is something which is every actor’s dream, like to work with brilliant actors like Alia and Vicky, and to be directed under the master Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I worked with him 17 years ago.

"I haven’t met a human being who worked so hard, who understands characters, emotions, music, Indian culture, and the Indian value system as much as Sanjay Leela Bhansali. To be on his set is tiring, it is long, and the process can be a little daunting, but as an artist, it is satisfying because he nurtures art, and as actors, it’s truly amazing so far.”

Alia Bhatt on working with SLB “Being back on set with Sanjay sir (is) like he makes you feel that 100 per cent is just the beginning, you’ve to give way way more than that, and you want to because of how much he gives. Every scene is a key scene.

"So, no day on set is going to be like a chill day. You’re giving 100 percent but we’re having a great time. It’s a blessing to be working under his guidance, and to be working with Vicky and Ranbir, and to see them together, and all three of us, is all fascinating," added Alia Bhatt, who reunited with SLB after Gangubai Kathiawadi.