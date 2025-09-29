Ranbir Kapoor offers prayers at Durga Puja pandal, meets friend Ayan Mukerji

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 (ANI): Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor on Monday visited the North Bombay Durga Puja and offered prayers there.

In the visuals captured by the paps, Ranbir was spotted standing in devotion before the idol of Goddess Durga. He also met his friend, filmmaker Ayan, at the pandal, and before leaving, he interacted with other devotees, taking pictures with them.

For the pandal visit, Ranbir opted for ethnic wear. He exuded desi munda vibes in a blue kurta that he paired with white pyjama.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Ranbir turned 43. Taking some time off his special day, He stepped out of his home in evening to celebrate with the photographers who had gathered outside.

Videos shared by paparazzi showed Ranbir dressed in a red collared T-shirt and denim jeans, greeting everyone with folded hands. He cut a large birthday cake kept outside his residence and even shared pieces with the people around him. The actor also posed for selfies with photographers before heading inside.

He also shared a special video and thanked all his fans and well-wishers for their greetings.

Shared on the Instagram handle of the actor's lifestyle brand 'ARKS', Ranbir, in the video, said, "Hi, I want to take this moment to say thank you to all of you for all the love and wishes coming on my birthday. I am 43 years old today, as you can see a lot of grey in my beard. It keeps increasing year by year. A lot of gratitude in my heart for my family, my friends, for my work, and mostly for all of you. Thank you so much for making me feel so special."

On the work front, Ranbir will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love and War,' co-starring his wife Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. He will also play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited two-part epic 'Ramayana'.