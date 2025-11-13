Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram? Alia Bhatt says she isn’t allowed to follow him. Here's why

Ranbir Kapoor may not be officially on social media, but the actor has finally admitted—yet again—that he does, in fact, run a secret Instagram account. The revelation came during an event in Dubai, where Ranbir and Alia Bhatt appeared together for a real estate brand, charming fans with rare stage banter, impromptu dance moves and interactive sessions.

Ranbir Kapoor Confirms His “Finsta” Account During a Q&A, Ranbir was asked the question fans have been debating for years: why is he still not on social media? The actor revealed that he does have a private account that he uses only to “watch and follow amazing people”.

He explained, “I don’t want the responsibility of being officially on Instagram. I feel I already show myself through my films. But yes, I do have a private account.”

Alia, jumping into the conversation, revealed the most adorable detail: Ranbir has only two reels on his finsta — both featuring him playing with their daughter, Raha. Ranbir joked that he doesn’t allow Alia to follow him, saying, “Once Alia follows me, it will be out that I have an Instagram account.”

The actor also said he has zero followers and prefers showing Alia the videos manually.

Watch the video here:

Alia On Moving Into Their New Home At the Dubai event, Alia Bhatt also spoke about the couple’s recent move into their new six-storey Pali Hill home, Krishna Raj — named after Ranbir’s late grandmother. The bungalow, now among Mumbai’s landmark celebrity residences alongside Mannat and Jalsa, houses the couple, daughter Raha, and Neetu Kapoor.

“Coming to Dubai feels like a homecoming,” Alia said. “We’ve just moved into our new home in Mumbai, so this trip feels personal.”

A Rare Public Appearance Together The Dubai evening treated fans to a side of the couple they rarely see. Dressed in a vintage Bob Mackie gown, Alia joined Ranbir—suited up and in high spirits—on stage as they danced together. Ranbir performed to Badtameez Dil, while Alia matched him with her hit What Jhumka?

The duo also hosted a fun interactive session. Ranbir improvised a dramatic scenario, asking the crowd to react as if “the love of your life is leaving for Abu Dhabi,” demonstrating slow-motion expressions and dialogue delivery. The playful exchange revealed a lighter, more unguarded side of the usually private actor.