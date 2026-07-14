Ranbir Kapoor vs Alia Bhatt Net Worth: Who’s richer? The answer may surprise you; check fees per film, brand deals, more

Ranbir Kapoor has significantly expanded his real estate holdings. The Bollywood actor has bought nearly 25.7 acres of land near Pune. The land is located in Mulshi taluka, specifically in Pimpri village.

He acquired four adjoining parcels for a total of ₹16.42 crore. The sale agreement was officially registered on 30 April, according to Moneycontrol. Stamp duty on the transaction totalled ₹82.13 lakh.

The property spans 1,04,000 square metres across four separate plots. The first parcel measures 21,400 square metres and costs ₹3.31 crore. The second plot covers 29,900 square metres, priced at ₹4.62 crore.

The largest parcel spans 43,800 square metres, purchased for ₹7.07 crore. The smallest plot measures 8,900 square metres, costing ₹1.39 crore.

This marks Ranbir's second reported land investment this year. In May, he acquired a plot at Ayodhya's Sarayu development. That plot measured 2,134 square feet and cost roughly ₹3.31 crore.

The Ayodhya project spans 75 acres along the Sarayu River. It will feature a clubhouse and over 35 lifestyle amenities. A five-acre, luxury vegetarian hotel by The Leela is also planned.

Ranbir Kapoor Net Worth Ranbir Kapoor has a net worth of ₹400 crore, according to News24. He belongs to Bollywood's prestigious Kapoor family lineage.

Media reports earlier claimed that Alia Bhatt’s husband charged ₹60-75 crore for each film. However, he has charged ₹150 crore for his next, Ramayana, according to The Times of India. Earlier, the publication reported that Kapoor used to charge ₹50 crore per film.

His brand endorsement fees stand at ₹6 crore, according to Outlook Business. He's endorsed brands including Oreo, Lay's, Lenovo and Coca-Cola. Other partnerships include Asian Paints, Panasonic, Renault and Tasva.

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Ranbir Kapoor has invested in several startups, including Saavn and Beco. He also backed Droneacharya, an aerial innovations company. His notable ventures include Arks and co-ownership of Mumbai City FC.

Ranbir Kapoor’s real estate holdings include the Krishna Raj Bungalow in Pali Hill, reportedly worth ₹250 crore. He also owns an apartment in Pune's Trump Towers. His luxury car collection includes a Bentley Continental GT V8. He also owns a Range Rover, a Mercedes-AMG SL 55 and a G63.

Alia Bhatt Net Worth In comparison, Alia Bhatt’s net worth is ₹550 crore, according to a 2024 report by GQ India. Ranbir Kapoor’s wife was last seen in Alpha, released on 3 July. According to Asianet News, Bhatt charged ₹25 crore for the Bollywood film. She charges around ₹9 crore per endorsement, according to Cybertize Media.

The Indian Express reported in 2022 that Alia Bhatt charged about ₹ 2 crore per day for a brand shoot. That’s in addition to the brand's signing amount.

The publication cited an industry insider as reporting that the actress charges at least ₹2 crore to appear at product launches and brand events.