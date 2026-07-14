Ranbir Kapoor vs Alia Bhatt Net Worth: Who’s richer? The answer may surprise you; check fees per film, brand deals, more

Ranbir Kapoor has significantly expanded his real estate holdings. The Bollywood actor has bought nearly 25.7 acres of land near Pune. The land is located in Mulshi taluka, specifically in Pimpri village.

He acquired four adjoining parcels for a total of ₹16.42 crore. The sale agreement was officially registered on 30 April, according to Moneycontrol. Stamp duty on the transaction totalled ₹82.13 lakh.

Advertisement

The property spans 1,04,000 square metres across four separate plots. The first parcel measures 21,400 square metres and costs ₹3.31 crore. The second plot covers 29,900 square metres, priced at ₹4.62 crore.

The largest parcel spans 43,800 square metres, purchased for ₹7.07 crore. The smallest plot measures 8,900 square metres, costing ₹1.39 crore.

This marks Ranbir's second reported land investment this year. In May, he acquired a plot at Ayodhya's Sarayu development. That plot measured 2,134 square feet and cost roughly ₹3.31 crore.

The Ayodhya project spans 75 acres along the Sarayu River. It will feature a clubhouse and over 35 lifestyle amenities. A five-acre, luxury vegetarian hotel by The Leela is also planned.

Ranbir Kapoor Net Worth Ranbir Kapoor has a net worth of ₹400 crore, according to News24. He belongs to Bollywood's prestigious Kapoor family lineage.

Advertisement

Media reports earlier claimed that Alia Bhatt’s husband charged ₹60-75 crore for each film. However, he has charged ₹150 crore for his next, Ramayana, according to The Times of India. Earlier, the publication reported that Kapoor used to charge ₹50 crore per film.

His brand endorsement fees stand at ₹6 crore, according to Outlook Business. He's endorsed brands including Oreo, Lay's, Lenovo and Coca-Cola. Other partnerships include Asian Paints, Panasonic, Renault and Tasva.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt shares glimpses of anniversary vacation with Ranbir Kapoor, Raha

Ranbir Kapoor has invested in several startups, including Saavn and Beco. He also backed Droneacharya, an aerial innovations company. His notable ventures include Arks and co-ownership of Mumbai City FC.

Ranbir Kapoor’s real estate holdings include the Krishna Raj Bungalow in Pali Hill, reportedly worth ₹250 crore. He also owns an apartment in Pune's Trump Towers. His luxury car collection includes a Bentley Continental GT V8. He also owns a Range Rover, a Mercedes-AMG SL 55 and a G63.

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt Net Worth In comparison, Alia Bhatt’s net worth is ₹550 crore, according to a 2024 report by GQ India. Ranbir Kapoor’s wife was last seen in Alpha, released on 3 July. According to Asianet News, Bhatt charged ₹25 crore for the Bollywood film. She charges around ₹9 crore per endorsement, according to Cybertize Media.

The Indian Express reported in 2022 that Alia Bhatt charged about ₹ 2 crore per day for a brand shoot. That’s in addition to the brand's signing amount.

The publication cited an industry insider as reporting that the actress charges at least ₹2 crore to appear at product launches and brand events.

Alia owns two lavish flats in Bandra and recently bought an apartment in Mumbai worth ₹27 crore. She also has a massive car collection. The actress owns a Range Rover Vogue worth ₹2.31 crore.

Advertisement

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.