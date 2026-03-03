Ranbir Kapoor’s Lord Ram look from Ramayana leaks online, social media divided: ‘All that $400 million budget…’

Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, has been mounted as one of the most ambitious Indian films ever made. With massive budgets, global collaborations and a star-studded cast, the mythological epic has largely remained under tight wraps. But that secrecy was briefly punctured this week after photographs of Ranbir Kapoor in his Lord Ram avatar were leaked online.

The images, first circulated by entertainment portals and later shared widely on Reddit and X (formerly Twitter), appear to show Ranbir walking from the film’s set to his vanity van. He is seen dressed in a saffron dhoti and janeu, with a black cape draped over his torso. A wig completes the look, while crew members are visible in the background holding an umbrella over him. The exact date of the photographs remains unclear. While the first part of the film has reportedly wrapped, the second instalment is currently being shot.

Social Media Divided Over Styling The viral images quickly triggered mixed reactions. Several users criticised the wig and overall styling. One Redditor wrote, “All that $400 million budget and they couldn't arrange for a decent-looking wig?” Another replied, “Bollywood really sucks in the fake hair & fake beard department. You can notice this in any movie or TV show.”

“I always felt he's a bit old to play Ram,” a user wrote on Reddit.

Producer Namit Malhotra has earlier stated that the two-part saga is being made on a combined budget of $400–500 million, making it the most expensive Indian cinematic project to date.

Another user questioned the authenticity of the portrayal, writing, “If Ram had long hair, he would tie it up in a top knot. At least that's what my comic book illustrations show.”

Adipurush Comparisons Surface Again Given the scale and mythological subject, comparisons with Adipurush were inevitable. The 2023 film, directed by Om Raut and starring Prabhas as Lord Ram, had faced heavy criticism for its visual effects and character design.

One user commented, “Learnt nothing from Adipurush apparently,” while another wrote, “The whole film is gonna be CGI, isn't it? just like Adipurush.”

Despite its scale and high expectations, Adipurush struggled at the box office, collecting around ₹350 crore worldwide and emerging as one of the biggest commercial disappointments in recent years.

Not All Judgement Is Final Amid the criticism, some fans urged caution before forming opinions. As one social media user put it, “He actually looks weird here, but I'll still wait for a proper teaser/trailer before passing any judgment.”

Star Cast And Global Collaboration Beyond Ranbir Kapoor, the film features Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

Adding to its international appeal, Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer is collaborating with AR Rahman on the film’s score.