Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana tops UK-Ireland box office: How did Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 and Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan do?

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend opened at No. 1 in the UK and Ireland. Variety calls it the first Indian film to top the territory’s weekend chart. Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Jawan had both reached No. 2 on their debuts. Ramayana went one place higher on a weekend, featuring releases from Disney and Anime Ltd.

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The Film Distributors’ Association puts Ramayana’s gross at £2,148,158. Variety reports that the opening figure includes previews. Sony Pictures released the film across 364 sites, including both premium 3D and large-format screens.

Ranbir Kapoor plays Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s adaptation of the Hindu epic. Yash plays Ravana, and Sai Pallavi plays Sita in the first of two films.

The association placed Disney’s Wild Horse Nine second with £1,477,229. Godzilla Minus Zero came third with £1,391,128. Screen Daily’s chart for November 6 to 8 shows a £1.7 million opening weekend.

Ramayana: Part 1 is leading the UK box office at the moment, ahead of Godzilla Minus Zero and Wicker. Both films earned £1.1 million over those three days.

Ramayana vs Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar: The Revenge opened with £1.6 million from Friday to Sunday, according to Variety. Ramayana’s three-day figure was about £100,000 higher, based on the rounded numbers.

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With previews included, Variety rounds both films’ openings to £2.1 million. The difference is clearer in their rankings. Project Hail Mary kept the Dhurandhar sequel in second place at its March opening.

Dhurandhar 2 still holds the territory’s record for an Indian release, according to Variety. It grossed more than £4.4 million, overtaking Pathaan’s previous record. Pathaan reached £4.38 million in the UK, according to Variety.

Ramayana’s reported opening gross was just under half of the Dhurandhar sequel’s reported total. Its opening rank settled one question about the market. Its eventual gross will determine whether it can set the other record.

Ramayana vs Jawan Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, opened at No. 2 in September 2023. Variety puts its debut at £1.35 million. Bollywood Hungama’s numbers give a UK opening figure of £1,343,686 across 261 screens. Its UK total had reached £2,351,580 by the second weekend. By November 10, 2023, the film had grossed £3,103,277 in the UK.

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Ramayana opened higher than Jawan on both the chart and the reported gross. Jawan’s total UK figure, however, was still higher than Ramayana’s reported opening in the UK and Ireland.

The next test for Ramayana is how much it adds after that record debut. Dhurandhar 2 showed how far an Indian film could go after opening in second place.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.