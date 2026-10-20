Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash fees for ₹4000 cr Ramayana movie: Check massive amount they earned ahead of release

Ramayana Part 1 is set to release on November 5. 16 days to the premiere, the film has raked in 4 crore, including block seats via advance booking for day 1, as per Sacnilk.

Sneha Biswas
Published20 Oct 2026, 11:47 PM IST
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Ranbir Kapoor and Yash from Ramayana.
Ranbir Kapoor and Yash from Ramayana.

The much-awaited, big release of the year, Ramayana Part 1, will premiere worldwide on November 5, 2026. The advance booking of the film opened for India on Tuesday. The film has sold 72,689 tickets within just hours in the domestic market, raking in 4 crore, including blocked seats, reported Sacnilk. While this is a healthy figure for a film which still has 16 days to go, it is still 0.1% of the film's total budget. Ramayana is a two-part film, built on a massive budget of $500 million, or 4000 crore.

Ramayana cast fees: How much is Ranbir Kapoor charging

The film stars several A-listers who are charging big figures for their roles. The lead actor, Ranbir Kapoor, is essaying the role of Lord Ram. As per a report by India.com, he is the highest-paid actor in Ramayana, charging 75 crore for each instalment of the film. If true, he is taking home 150 crore in total.

Live Mint couldn't interpedently verify the claims of the publication.

Why Yash is not charging for Ramayana

Kannada actor Yash, who will be seen as Ravana, is reportedly not charging for acting. He is one of the co-producers of the film, and hence, he will have a share in the overall profits of the film.

Also Read | Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana declared tax free in West Bengal

Sai Pallavi's fees

Sai Pallavi, as Goddess Sita, is believed to be receiving 6 crore for each film, which comes down to 12 crore overall.

Ravie Dubey

Television star Ravie Dubey as Lakshman is reportedly receiving a payment of 10 crore per film or 20 crore in total.

Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol, playing the role of Lord Hanuman, is reportedly bagging 20 crore per part or a total paycheck of 40 crore.

Ramayana also stars Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, Sheeba Chaddha, Mukesh Tiwari and Lara Dutta.

Faisal Malik, Saurabh Sachdeva, Suhail Nayyar, Ajinkya Deo, Shishir Sharma, Harish Uthaman and Shobana are also a part of the film.

Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor wears ₹78 lakh Jacob & Co. watch inspired by Ram Janmabhoomi

About Ramayana release

Ramayana Part 1 will release worldwide on Diwali 2026. It will be followed by Ramayana Part 2 in Diwali 2027.

The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam across India and other languages including English worldwide. It will be presented in IMAX. Sony Pictures is distributing the film globally while Dharma Productions will distribute it in the Hindi-speaking market in India.

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

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HomeEntertainmentRanbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash fees for ₹4000 cr Ramayana movie: Check massive amount they earned ahead of release
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