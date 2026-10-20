Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash fees for ₹4000 cr Ramayana movie: Check massive amount they earned ahead of release

The much-awaited, big release of the year, Ramayana Part 1, will premiere worldwide on November 5, 2026. The advance booking of the film opened for India on Tuesday. The film has sold 72,689 tickets within just hours in the domestic market, raking in ₹4 crore, including blocked seats, reported Sacnilk. While this is a healthy figure for a film which still has 16 days to go, it is still 0.1% of the film's total budget. Ramayana is a two-part film, built on a massive budget of $500 million, or ₹4000 crore.
The film stars several A-listers who are charging big figures for their roles. The lead actor, Ranbir Kapoor, is essaying the role of Lord Ram. As per a report by India.com, he is the highest-paid actor in Ramayana, charging ₹75 crore for each instalment of the film. If true, he is taking home ₹150 crore in total.
Live Mint couldn't interpedently verify the claims of the publication.
Kannada actor Yash, who will be seen as Ravana, is reportedly not charging for acting. He is one of the co-producers of the film, and hence, he will have a share in the overall profits of the film.
Sai Pallavi, as Goddess Sita, is believed to be receiving ₹6 crore for each film, which comes down to ₹12 crore overall.
Television star Ravie Dubey as Lakshman is reportedly receiving a payment of ₹10 crore per film or ₹20 crore in total.
Sunny Deol, playing the role of Lord Hanuman, is reportedly bagging ₹20 crore per part or a total paycheck of ₹40 crore.
Ramayana also stars Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, Sheeba Chaddha, Mukesh Tiwari and Lara Dutta.
Faisal Malik, Saurabh Sachdeva, Suhail Nayyar, Ajinkya Deo, Shishir Sharma, Harish Uthaman and Shobana are also a part of the film.
Ramayana Part 1 will release worldwide on Diwali 2026. It will be followed by Ramayana Part 2 in Diwali 2027.
The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam across India and other languages including English worldwide. It will be presented in IMAX. Sony Pictures is distributing the film globally while Dharma Productions will distribute it in the Hindi-speaking market in India.