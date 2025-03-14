Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor proved his friendship as he stepped forward to shoulder the bier during the final rites of Ayan Mukerji’s father, Deb Mukherjee. Paparazzi pictures from the funeral show Ranbir, dressed in white, joining the Samarth-Mukherjee family and close friend in paying his last respects.

Ranbir Kapoor at Ayan Mukerji's father Deb Mukherjee's funeral In the picture, Ranbir was visibly moved by the solemn moment. He shares a close bond with filmmaker Ayan Mukerji and they consider each other family.

Celebs pay last tributes to Deb Mukherjee Meanwhile, several other celebrities have reached the venue to pay their tributes to Deb Mukherjee. Among them are Karan Johar, Jaya Bachchan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Salim Khan.

Earlier in the day, Alia Bhatt was seen arriving at Ayan's residence for the funeral. She was dressed in white. While Ranbir was not seen visibly with Alia at the venue, Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt was with her.

Earlier in the day, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor rushed back to Mumbai from Alibaug after learning about Deb Mukherjee's death. The couple was snapped reaching Mumbai via the jetty. They were in a hurry and quickly got inside their vehicles as paparazzi surrounded them for pictures and videos.

Ranbir and Alia were in Alibaug for an extended weekend as Alia turned 32 on Thursday. Following a meet and greet with the media in Mumbai, they reportedly left for Alibaug from the Gateway of India.

Ayan is best friends with Ranbir. They have worked together in films like Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Brahmastra.

Ranbir, Alia and Ayan Interestingly, Brahmastra was the first collaboration between Alia and Ranbir. It was also the first collaboration between Ayan and Alia.