Ranbir Kapoor unveils ‘Rama’ look at LA event ahead of Hanuman Jayanti release

Los Angeles: After delivering a career-defining performance in Animal, actor Ranbir Kapoor is now preparing for one of the most ambitious projects of his career — Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

In a significant global push, the makers unveiled a key visual asset from the film at a special event in Los Angeles on Monday. The preview, titled ‘Rama’, is said to offer a first look at Ranbir Kapoor’s transformation into Lord Ram — a character deeply rooted in Indian cultural and spiritual consciousness, news agency ANI reported.

The same glimpse is set to be released in India on 2 April, aligning with Hanuman Jayanti, adding symbolic weight to the film’s promotional rollout.

While the official footage is yet to be released by the makers, several images and clips from the Los Angeles event have surfaced online, generating considerable buzz among fans and industry watchers alike. The early reactions suggest heightened anticipation for what is being positioned as a large-scale cinematic retelling of the ancient epic.

Speaking at the event, Ranbir Kapoor reflected on the challenge and responsibility of portraying Lord Ram on screen. He described the character as a timeless moral compass whose relevance transcends generations and geographies.

“Lord Ram has been the conscience keeper of billions of people around the globe for centuries. He represents the triumph of the human spirit — embodying compassion, courage, righteousness and forgiveness,” Kapoor said, adding that the title Maryada Purushottam signifies the ideal human being.

The film boasts a high-profile ensemble cast. Sai Pallavi will portray Sita, while Yash takes on the role of Ravana. Sunny Deol is set to appear as Hanuman, with Ravi Dubey playing Lakshman.

Director Nitesh Tiwari has previously described Ramayana as more than just a film, positioning it as a cultural project aimed at resonating with audiences worldwide. “This is more than a film. It is a vision meant to transcend borders while honouring the soul of our culture,” he had said at an earlier event.

Backing this vision is producer Namit Malhotra, whose company Prime Focus Studios is collaborating with global VFX powerhouse DNEG — an eight-time Academy Award-winning studio — along with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.

The scale of the project is reflected in its planned release strategy. The two-part epic is slated for a worldwide IMAX rollout, with the first instalment scheduled for Diwali 2026 and the second for Diwali 2027.

The decision to unveil a key asset internationally also signals the makers’ intent to position Ramayana as a global cinematic spectacle rather than a conventional domestic release.

At the same time, the film enters a space that comes with significant expectations. Mythological adaptations, especially those centred on revered figures like Lord Ram, often face intense public scrutiny around authenticity, interpretation and representation. The makers will need to balance cinematic storytelling with cultural sensitivity — a challenge that has historically shaped audience reception in India.