Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to be distributed by Dharma Productions in India

In a major development ahead of its theatrical release, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has secured Dharma Productions as its India-wide distributor, strengthening the film's rollout strategy ahead of its Diwali 2026 debut.
The deal brings Karan Johar's production and distribution banner into one of the biggest Hindi film projects currently in production. According to an exclusive report by Variety India, Dharma Productions has acquired the Indian theatrical distribution rights for the mythological epic after negotiations with the film's producers, Namit Malhotra's DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.
Industry reports indicate the agreement is valued at around ₹250 crore, making it one of the largest distribution deals signed for an Indian film in recent years. The transaction reportedly followed multiple rounds of discussions after the producers screened an extended edit of the film for prospective distribution partners.
Ramayana is being mounted as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic, with the first instalment scheduled to release during the Diwali 2026 festival window. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Kajal Aggarwal, Vivek Oberoi and Rakul Preet Singh.
The project has generated considerable anticipation since its first official glimpse was unveiled earlier this year. Backed by visual effects company DNEG, led by producer Namit Malhotra, the film is widely regarded as one of the most ambitious Indian productions to date, with reports placing its budget among the highest ever for a domestic feature.
For Dharma Productions, the agreement adds another large-scale title to its distribution portfolio. The company has previously handled the release of several high-profile pan-India films, reinforcing its presence in the theatrical distribution business beyond its in-house productions.
With the India distribution now locked, the makers are expected to intensify promotional activities in the coming months as Ramayana prepares for its worldwide theatrical release during the Diwali 2026 festive season.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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