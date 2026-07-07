Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to be distributed by Dharma Productions in India

In a major development ahead of its theatrical release, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has secured Dharma Productions as its India-wide distributor, strengthening the film's rollout strategy ahead of its Diwali 2026 debut.
The deal brings Karan Johar's production and distribution banner into one of the biggest Hindi film projects currently in production. According to an exclusive report by Variety India, Dharma Productions has acquired the Indian theatrical distribution rights for the mythological epic after negotiations with the film's producers, Namit Malhotra's DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.
Industry reports indicate the agreement is valued at around ₹250 crore, making it one of the largest distribution deals signed for an Indian film in recent years. The transaction reportedly followed multiple rounds of discussions after the producers screened an extended edit of the film for prospective distribution partners.
Ramayana is being mounted as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic, with the first instalment scheduled to release during the Diwali 2026 festival window. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Kajal Aggarwal, Vivek Oberoi and Rakul Preet Singh.
The project has generated considerable anticipation since its first official glimpse was unveiled earlier this year. Backed by visual effects company DNEG, led by producer Namit Malhotra, the film is widely regarded as one of the most ambitious Indian productions to date, with reports placing its budget among the highest ever for a domestic feature.
For Dharma Productions, the agreement adds another large-scale title to its distribution portfolio. The company has previously handled the release of several high-profile pan-India films, reinforcing its presence in the theatrical distribution business beyond its in-house productions.
With the India distribution now locked, the makers are expected to intensify promotional activities in the coming months as Ramayana prepares for its worldwide theatrical release during the Diwali 2026 festive season.