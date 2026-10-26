Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to clash with Akshay Kumar's this cult classic action movie at box office

The re-release market, which gained momentum in 2024 with films such as Rockstar (2011), Laila Majnu (2018) and Tumbbad (2018), is set for another test at the box office. Mohra (1994), the action blockbuster starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Raveena Tandon, is returning to cinemas on November 6, during Diwali week, according to Bollywood Hungama.

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The film's return will coincide with the much-awaited Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi and others, setting up a box-office contest between a remastered 1990s hit and a major new release.

Trimurti Films Pvt Ltd, the production house behind Mohra, confirmed the re-release in a video uploaded to its YouTube channel. The film will be re-released by Deepinder Singh's Rimpy Films International in a 4K remastered version, the Bollywood Hungama reported.

The timing raises a question for exhibitors and the film trade: can a popular catalogue title attract audiences when a high-profile new film is competing for screens and viewers during a major festive release window?

Mohra to return to cinemas in 4K during Diwali week Rimpy Films International has been sharing updates about the re-release on its social media pages. Through its Instagram Stories, the company has also confirmed plans to bring back other films produced by Trimurti, including Vidhaata (1982), Tridev (1989), Gupt (1994) and Yudh (1985).

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The re-release strategy comes as distributors and exhibitors continue to explore the theatrical potential of older films, particularly titles with established fan bases, recognisable music and a history of box-office success.

One of the cinemas scheduled to screen Mohra is Heera Talkies in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The single-screen theatre will play the film in all four shows each day, according to the report. As a result, it will not screen Ramayana.

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The decision illustrates how individual exhibitors may allocate screens to a returning classic even as a major new film arrives in theatres. However, the programming choice at one cinema does not establish a broader trend across the exhibition market.

Rimpy Films International has also re-released Zora (2025), the latest directorial venture of Rajiv Rai, this week. The film is also playing at Agra's Heera Talkies.

Why Mohra remains a recognisable Bollywood action classic Originally released on July 1, 1994, Mohra featured an ensemble cast comprising Naseeruddin Shah, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Gulshan Grover, Raza Murad, Sadashiv Amrapurkar and Poonam Jhawer.

The film became a blockbuster, driven by its mass-appeal elements, performances, ensemble cast and music composed by Viju Shah.

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Its soundtrack remains one of its most recognisable features. Songs such as 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast' and 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' helped cement the film's place in popular Hindi cinema.

The 4K remaster offers audiences an opportunity to experience the film on the big screen again, while potentially introducing it to viewers who did not watch it during its original theatrical run.

For exhibitors, the appeal of such re-releases lies in the combination of nostalgia, established audience awareness and the opportunity to programme familiar titles. Their commercial performance, however, can vary depending on screen availability, ticket demand and competition from other releases.

Can Mohra find an audience alongside Ramayana? The re-release trend gathered attention in 2024, when Rockstar, Laila Majnu and Tumbbad returned to theatres and recorded renewed audience interest. In 2025, Sanam Teri Kasam (2016) reportedly collected more than ₹40 crore after its re-release, emerging as the biggest re-release success of all time at that point, according to the source report.

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The trend has since cooled, although Avengers Endgame: Encore delivered encouraging numbers last month, the report said.

Against this backdrop, Mohra faces a different challenge: competing for audience attention during the release window of Ramayana, which features a high-profile cast led by Ranbir Kapoor.

The extent of the competition will depend on how exhibitors distribute screens and showtimes, how audiences respond to the two films and whether nostalgia draws viewers to the remastered action classic.

For Mohra, the return to theatres will test whether its enduring music, familiar cast and 4K presentation can attract audiences for a second theatrical run. Its performance could also offer another indication of the opportunities and limitations of re-releasing established Bollywood titles alongside major new releases.

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The outcome remains to be seen as both films prepare to compete for audiences during Diwali week.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.