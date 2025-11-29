Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram announce pregnancy as they mark 2 years of marriage: ‘Little wild one on the way’

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda and his wife, actor-entrepreneur Lin Laishram, delighted fans on Saturday with some heartwarming news — the couple is expecting their first child.

Marking their second wedding anniversary, the duo shared a joint post on social media announcing the pregnancy. Their caption read,

“Two years of love, adventure, and now… a little wild one on the way 🐯❤️♾️.”

Check out their post here:

The couple’s announcement was met with a wave of congratulatory messages from friends, colleagues and fans across the country.

A user wrote, “Happy for you both. God Bless.”

Another user wrote, “Mubarak hoooo.”

“Congratulations and all the good wishes,” the third user wrote.

“New chapter is going to be beautiful. Congratulations,” the fourth user commented on Instagram.

“Congratulations to both of you. May God bless you with endless happiness. Keep smiling always,” the fifth wrote.

Meanwhile, Randeep and Lin, who tied the knot in a culturally rich Manipuri wedding in 2023, have often spoken about their shared love for nature and a simple, grounded life. With their pregnancy announcement, the couple steps into a new chapter — one that has left their families, friends and fans celebrating the joyful milestone.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s Relationship Journey The two first crossed paths at Motley, Naseeruddin Shah’s theatre group, and gradually fell in love. They reportedly moved in together during the lockdown and made their relationship Instagram official in 2022. On 29 November 2023, they exchanged vows in a traditional Meitei ceremony in Imphal, Manipur.

The celebrations later continued in Mumbai with a grand reception attended by several industry names including Imtiaz Ali, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Chunky Panday, Javed Jaffrey and Jeetendra.