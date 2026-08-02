Randeep Hooda joins Sikh community to aid flood relief efforts in Assam, distributes food. Watch

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda joined a flood relief distribution programme to help those affected in Assam. He was seen distributing food, rations, and other essential items to people in Sivasagar on Saturday.

Randeep Hooda reaches flood affected region in Assam According to news agency ANI, Randeep Hooda also visited the Gurudwara Sahib in Sivasagar. He offered his prayers for people who have been affected by the floods in Assam. He was seen serving food during the langar.

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The actor joined hands in the relief efforts with the NGO Global Sikhs.

Randeep Hooda urges people for help Talking about the initiative, Randeep Hooda urged the public to help in any possible way and support relief efforts for the flood-affected population in the state.

Randeep Hooda told ANI, "This is the Sivasagar railway station, and many affected families have come here from the surrounding areas. So, we make the food and bring it to them, and we have been doing this every day for the last seven days. Humanity is above everything else. I have been working with the same team, which is Global Sikhs, for the past many years, and the groundwork they do is amazing. I would urge everybody to contribute in whichever way they can to help people-not just here, but wherever there is a problem. As human beings, it is our duty to help our fellow human beings. That is why we are here."

About the relief efforts, he further added, “The team has already done a lot of research on what they need, mostly people need immediate relief in everyday amenities and you know food and things like place to sleep, a mattress, a torpiline, you know basic household toiletry items and stuff. So, we are making kits and we'll be distributing it to whoever needs them and our team is also out there looking for people who have not received help yet so we are trying to do that as well.”

Death toll rise to 80 in Assam flood Assam continues to grapple with severe flood this year. The flood-affected districts are Sivasagar, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon and Charaideo, where 379 villages have been impacted, as per ANI.

The death toll in the Assam floods has risen to 80, with two fresh deaths being reported. More than 1.92 lakh people have been affected across five districts of the state, according to the Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS) report as of July 31.

Previously, a handful of Bollywood celebrities extended help to the flood-affected people in Assam. Among them was superstar Salman Khan who reportedly launched a multi-phase relief campaign via the Being Human Foundation and his fan clubs to distribute food packets, essential items and medicines in affected areas like Sivasagar.

According to multiple reports, actor Kartik Aaryan donated ₹1 crore towards the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Alia Bhatt highlighted verified donation links to help the displaced people in Assam.