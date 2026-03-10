Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram welcome baby girl, share heartfelt note: ‘Lifetime of love’

Actor Randeep Hooda and his wife, actor-model Lin Laishram, have stepped into a new chapter of their lives as they welcome their first child together — a baby girl.

The couple shared the happy news with their followers on social media on Tuesday, revealing that both the mother and the newborn are healthy and doing well. What makes the occasion even more special for the family is that the newborn shares her birthday with Randeep Hooda’s father, Ranbir Hooda, turning the day into a double celebration.

Announcing the arrival of their daughter, the couple posted an emotional message online that reflected both gratitude and joy.

“Dada aur poti ne janamdin ki ghadi badhai. Today, as I become a father, my appreciation for you has only grown deeper, Papa. And most importantly - Lin, thank you for making me a father and for bringing our little girl into this world. A little girl and a lifetime of love.”

Soon after the announcement, fans and well-wishers flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages for the new parents.

A glimpse of their maternity shoot

Just a day before announcing their daughter’s birth, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram shared pictures from their maternity photoshoot, giving fans a glimpse into their excitement as they prepared to welcome their baby.

The photos captured intimate moments between the couple and reflected their quiet joy as they looked forward to becoming parents.

Pregnancy announcement on their anniversary Randeep and Lin had first revealed that they were expecting in November 2025, choosing a special occasion to share the news with their followers.

The couple announced the pregnancy on their second wedding anniversary, posting a picture of themselves sitting beside a campfire in a forest setting. Along with the image, they wrote, "Two years of love, adventure, and now... a little wild one on the way."

The announcement quickly went viral at the time, with fans celebrating the milestone in their relationship.

Their wedding in Manipur Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tied the knot in November 2023 in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony in Manipur. The intimate ceremony reflected Lin’s cultural roots and drew significant attention online for its authenticity and simplicity.

Since then, the couple has occasionally shared glimpses of their life together on social media.