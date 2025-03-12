Randeep Hooda on playing ‘pure evil’ in Sunny Deol’s Jaat: ‘Even shocked me…’

Actor Randeep Hooda will be playing the antagonist in Sunny Deol's upcoming Jaat. The actor recently opened up about his character Ranatunga and said even he was shocked when he essayed the role.

Randeep Hooda on Jaat Filmfare quoted Randeep saying, “I’ve played dark and layered characters before, but Ranatunga is pure evil. He’s violent, unhinged, and operates with a kind of brutality that even shocked me while performing it.”

“Jaat is a film that dives into a world of raw, unapologetic crime, and my character sits at the centre of that storm. I think out director Gopichand Malineni was so very clear about how he envisioned this character, and I completely took on what he has imagined for this role,” he further dropped hints about the film.

Jaat Jaat is directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory.

Mythri Movie Makers, best known for Pushpa, had introduced Randeep Hooda's first look from the film on Monday.

"Evil has a new name - RANATUNGA. Here's @RandeepHooda from the world of #JAAT. The stage is set for a ruthless face-off with the JAAT. GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON APRIL 10th. #BaisakhiWithJaat Starring Action Superstar @iamsunnydeol Directed by @megopichand Produced by @MythriOfficial & @peoplemediafcy A @MusicThaman Mass Beat," the post on X said.

Besides Sunny Deol and Randeep, the film also stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra.

Jaat is billed as a "high-octane drama" with "larger-than-life action sequences". It will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

It is set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Baisakhi, on April 10.