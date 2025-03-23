Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 (ANI): It was not easy for Randeep Hooda to work on his film 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar', which clocked a year on Saturday. During the film's preparation, he suffered a major horse-riding injury. Despite the challenges, he went on to complete the film, shooting intense sequences with knee braces on.

Following months of medical treatment, Randeep has now regained enough strength to return to one of his greatest passions--horse riding.

On Saturday, Randeep took to social media and shared a series of pictures and videos from the film's sets. He also penned down a heartfelt post that reflected on his journey.

"3 years ago, I embarked on an unforgettable journey with Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, which released on this day last year, a film that changed me in ways I never imagined. From co-writing, directing, producing, to playing the role of Veer Savarkar, it was a labor of love, passion, and sacrifice. The physical pain of shooting with a fractured knee, the emotional highs and lows, and the grueling weight loss journey all shaped this experience. Yet, what truly made it special was the immense love and support I received from my friends, cast, and crew--who stood by me, even when I was a 'hangry' director. This film has been more than just a project; it's been life-changing. Thank you to every single person who believed in me, and to the audience for embracing this story with open hearts. Forever grateful for this chapter in my life," he wrote.

The film 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' showcased the life of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

Along with Hooda, the movie also featured Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial.