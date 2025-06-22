Randeep Hooda reveals unexpected Meitei wedding ritual: 'They gave me a bowl to pee, I couldn't move for hours'

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda has opened up about the unique and dramatic experiences surrounding his wedding to actress Lin Laishram, which took place in a traditional Meitei ceremony in Manipur in 2023.

The couple, who had dated for a short time before tying the knot, previously shared glimpses of their beautiful ceremony on social media. Now, in an interview with Mid-Day, Randeep revealed the many cultural shocks and behind-the-scenes drama that accompanied the nuptials — including a surprising wedding ritual involving a bowl for urination.

Randeep on the Meitei Ceremonies The ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ actor recalled the complex rituals that he, as the groom, had to undergo. “I had a helper with me, more like a tutor,” he said. “So once the groom puts his thing on his head, you can’t tilt your head... they give a bowl and an umbrella. They then put you in a holding area where everyone is supposed to come and look at you, and you are supposed to look very dignified.”

He further described how, during the mandap ceremony, “you are not supposed to move; they wrap a blanket around you... For two hours I had to sit with my back straight and head up. Then I asked what was the bowl for and he said in case you need to pee, you just open the umbrella and pee over there, you cannot move out of there because you are god.”

Randeep Reveals the Challenges Lin Faced Lin too had a ‘tutor’ guiding her, and Randeep said she was often scolded during the ceremony. “She was smiling and you are not supposed to smile, so messengers would come and tell you ‘stop smiling’.”

The wedding took place against a tense backdrop of political unrest in Manipur. Randeep revealed that his friend, Brigadier Sanghwan from the Assam Rifles, helped arrange the event. “It was a civil war going on there and as soon as the pheras finished, hundreds of AK-47 went off in the air.”