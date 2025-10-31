Rangbaaz: The Bihar Chapter OTT release date, platform, cast, plot and more

The popular Rangbaaz franchise is returning—this time as a feature-length film. Rangbaaz: The Bihar Chapter will premiere on 31 October 2025 exclusively on Zee5, marking the franchise’s transition from web series to movie format. Viewers will need an active Zee5 subscription to stream it online.

From gangster to politician Written by Siddharth Mishra, the film chronicles the rise and fall of Haroon Shah Ali Baig, also known as Saheb — a gangster-turned-politician who wields significant influence in Bihar. Inspired by the life of former Siwan MP Mohammad Shahabuddin, the narrative traces Baig’s transformation from a local strongman to a political heavyweight.

Watch the trailer here:

The film portrays how Baig’s pursuit of power is shaped by crime and charisma — his ability to command fear while earning loyalty through acts of generosity. The story follows his ascent to power, moral conflicts, and eventual downfall, offering a mix of politics, violence, and emotion.

Rangbaaz: The Bihar Chapter trailer The 1-minute-52-second trailer opens with Haroon Shah Ali Baig showcasing his dominance in Bihar — a man both feared and admired. Actor Prashant Narayanan, playing a senior police officer, narrates how Baig’s long history of criminal activity has never yielded a charge-sheet strong enough for an arrest.

The visuals then trace Baig’s rise from a local enforcer to a political figure, portraying how his generosity toward the poor earns him public goodwill and political clout. As the trailer progresses, it hints at growing rivalries and violent confrontations that define his journey. Scenes of brutality and retribution suggest a dark exploration of power, fear, and moral decay at the heart of Bihar’s political landscape.

Cast and crew The movie stars Vineet Kumar Singh in the lead role, supported by Aakanksha Singh, Saharsh Shukla, Geetanjali Kulkarni, and Prashant Narayanan. Produced by Ajay Rai, Rangbaaz: The Bihar Chapter promises high-intensity action sequences and a gritty portrayal of Bihar’s political landscape.

Franchise evolution The Rangbaaz series, which first debuted on Zee5 in 2018, earned praise for its realistic depiction of small-town politics and crime, with previous seasons set in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. The new chapter extends the franchise’s signature tone of political drama and underworld intrigue to Bihar.

Release details Rangbaaz: The Bihar Chapter will be available for streaming on Zee5 from 31 October. The film’s IMDb rating and early reviews will be updated post-release.