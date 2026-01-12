Rani Mukerji on 30 years in cinema: I count moments, not box office numbers

As she completes three decades in Hindi cinema, Rani Mukerji is choosing introspection over celebration. The actor, one of the most enduring stars of her generation, marked the milestone with a deeply personal note reflecting on her journey, her films and the values that have guided her career choices over the years.

Sharing her thoughts through Yash Raj Films, Rani said her entry into films was never driven by ambition or long-term planning. Acting, she noted, found her unexpectedly. What began as uncertainty slowly transformed into a lifelong commitment to storytelling and emotional honesty.

Also Read | Mardaani 3 trailer out: Rani Mukerji races to save 93 missing girls

Her debut film, Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, proved to be a defining early lesson. Playing a woman fighting for dignity and justice made her realise that cinema carries responsibility far beyond glamour. The experience, she said, shaped the kind of actor she aspired to become.

Looking back, Rani identified Saathiya as a turning point. Portraying an impulsive, flawed and emotionally raw woman freed her from the pressure of appearing “perfect” on screen. That creative liberation paved the way for films like Hum Tum, where she explored humour, vulnerability and emotional complexity with confidence.

Among her most demanding projects, Rani singled out Black as a life-altering experience. Working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Amitabh Bachchan pushed her to emotional depths she had not previously accessed as an actor. She also spoke fondly of roles that challenged social norms — from the ambitious small-town character in Bunty Aur Babli to her later portrayals of determined women in No One Killed Jessica and the Mardaani franchise.

On the personal front, Rani acknowledged that marriage to filmmaker Aditya Chopra and motherhood reshaped her outlook. Rather than slowing her down, she said, these phases made her more discerning, focused and conscious of the legacy she wanted to build through her work.

Also Read | Rani Mukerji opens up about private wedding with Aditya Chopra

Films like Hichki and Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, she added, deepened her understanding of emotional truth and vulnerability. Gratitude, she said, remains central — for collaborators, technicians and audiences who have stayed with her through the years.

At this stage, Rani says success is no longer measured in box-office numbers or awards. Instead, she values moments on set, emotional breakthroughs and performances that resonate. Marking her 30th year with Mardaani 3, she called it fitting to celebrate cinema through a franchise that champions resilience, courage and the spirit of Indian women.